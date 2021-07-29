Government accused of standing by while lifeboat volunteers face abuse for saving refugees

The foreign secretary has been accused of a "disingenuous and grossly inadequate” response to the abuse of lifeboat volunteers while the government works to push asylum seekers back to France.

Charities poured scorn on a claim by foreign secretary Dominic Raab that a government's crackdown to make it harder for people to flee across the channel was "not inconsistent" with the RNLI's lifesaving work.

Amnesty International told The Independent the government was more interested in making the UK's asylum system "even more oppressive and unwelcoming" than defending the RNLI.

And leading migration charity the JCWI (Joint Committee for the Welfare of Immigrants) blasted the foreign secretary's response as "disingenuous and grossly inadequate considering the level of vitriol from the far-right".

It comes as the RNLI recorded record daily donations, up 2000 per cent, after volunteers revealed abuse from anti-immigrant mobs and activists.

Mr Raab said on Thursday that the government's "robust approach" to small boats trying to reach the UK was not at odds with the "heart and soul" of the RNLI.

"The RNLI do an incredible job, they have got this great heart and soul to them and they do an amazing job," he told LBC radio.

"I think they operate within the legal rules and that is part of this country. We are a big-hearted country. At the same time, if we are talking about the wider small boats issue, that is something where, absolutely at the same time, we need to come down as hard as is humanly possible, working with our French partners."

Mr Raab said the government wanted to "have the strongest criminal action including prosecution sentences against those criminal elements that feed like parasites off the human misery of those people making that journey", adding: "I don't think that is inconsistent, that robust approach."

His comments came after RNLI crews spoke out about the abuse they received from anti-immigration activists for bringing people ashore. The government has been accused of siding with xenophobia by bringing forward a bill to treat people crossing the Channel in small boats more harshly and even put them in prison.

“It’s a sorry state of affairs that in 2021, one of the UK's oldest and most beloved charities - the RNLI - must defend its life-saving work from Government hostility and far-right attacks on its volunteers," Bella Sankey, director of Detention Action told The Independent.

"Priti Patel’s bill would criminalise people at risk of drowning in the Channel as well as those that help them and she instead pursues aggressive push backs against desperate refugees.

The Government’s word and deed contradicts everything that the RNLI, a proud humanitarian institution, stands for.”

Steve Valdez-Symonds, refugee and migrant rights director at Amnesty International UK, said: "Government rhetoric and policy are plainly inconsistent with the wonderful work of the RNLI in saving lives at sea.

"No doubt that is why some senior members of Government have been so slow to simply back the RNLI against threats and abuse for its life-saving work. The shameful truth is that the latest immigration legislation proposes to make a crime of basic humanity if that assists people fleeing war and persecution to reach safety on UK shores.

"And while ministers set about making the UK's asylum system even more oppressive and unwelcoming, they are both enabling the people smugglers they claim to abhor while encouraging the hateful response that the RNLI has received."

Clare Moseley, founder of charity Care4Calais, said government proposals targeted "innocent people who have done nothing more wrong than be born in a war zone" and would not trouble people smugglers.

She added: "Making it illegal to cross the Channel in a small boat will only put innocent refugees in our prison system at great public cost; it is well known that smugglers themselves are never in these boats.

"If the government wants to stop people smugglers it would create a way for people to legally claim asylum without having to risk their lives. That would put people smugglers out of business once and for all."

And Minnie Rahman, campaigns director at the JCWI told The Independent: “Dominic Raab’s comments are disingenuous and grossly inadequate considering the level of vitriol from the far-right.

"The Government’s approach is absolutely incompatible with saving lives at sea, as it will make journeys across the channel more dangerous and put more lives at risk.

"The measures in the Borders Bill could also see humanitarian organisations criminalised for supporting people who cross channel.

"If the Government wanted to be consistent in its approach, they would scrap the Borders Bill and instead ensure there are safe ways for asylum seekers to enter the UK, and welcome them into our communities once they are here.”

Labour's shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said the RNLI provided "an inspirational service", adding that it was "shameful that people have sought to criticise them for the incredible, brave work they do saving lives at sea".

The Home Secretary's new borders bill would allow use of “reasonable force” by border officials to get the small boats to turn round and leave UK waters. It would also see migrants crossing the sea without permission sent to prison for up to four years, broadening the definition of an older offence. Those found guilty of helping or "smuggling" people across the Channel could also face life in prison.

RNLI crews have in recent days spoken out about how refugees rescued from the sea are sometimes met by an "angry mob" who shout "go back to France". Others have spoken out about how a "drunken yob" threw a beer can at a group of women and children who had been rescued. The latest barrage of abuse against the RNLI came after the Daily Mail newspaper published an article claiming “migration madness” and Brexiteer Nigel Farage accused the charity of running a "taxi service" for migrants.

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 29 July 2021 Great Britain’s Mallory Franklin celebrates on the podium after she won silver in the women’s C1 Canoe Slalom at Tokyo Olympics Reuters UK news in pictures 28 July 2021 Canoers on Llyn Padarn lake in Snowdonia, Gwynedd. It was announced that the north-west Wales slate landscape has been granted UNESCO World Heritage Status PA UK news in pictures 27 July 2021 A view of one of two areas now being used at a warehouse facility in Dover, Kent, for boats used by people thought to be migrants. PA UK news in pictures 26 July 2021 A woman is helped by Border Force officers as a group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel, following a small boat incident in the Channel PA UK news in pictures 25 July 2021 Vehicles drive through deep water on a flooded road in Nine Elms, London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 24 July 2021 Utilities workers inspect a 15x20ft sinkhole on Green Lane, Liverpool, which is suspected to have been caused by ruptured water main PA UK news in pictures 23 July 2021 Children interact with Mega Please Draw Freely by artist Ei Arakawa inside the Turbine Hall at the Tate Modern in London, part of UNIQLO Tate Play the gallery's new free programme of art-inspired activities for families PA UK news in pictures 22 July 2021 Festivalgoers in the campsite at the Latitude festival in Henham Park, Southwold, Suffolk PA UK news in pictures 21 July 2021 A man walks past an artwork by Will Blood on the end of a property in Bedminster, Bristol, as the 75 murals project reaches the halfway point and various graffiti pieces are sprayed onto walls and buildings across the city over the Summer PA UK news in pictures 20 July 2021 People during morning prayer during Eid ul-Adha, or Festival of Sacrifice, in Southall Park, Uxbridge, London PA UK news in pictures 19 July 2021 Commuters, some not wearing facemasks, at Westminster Underground station, at 08:38 in London after the final legal Coronavirus restrictions were lifted in England PA UK news in pictures 18 July 2021 A view of spectators by the 2nd green during day four of The Open at The Royal St George's Golf Club in Sandwich, Kent PA UK news in pictures 17 July 2021 Cyclists ride over the Hammersmith Bridge in London. The bridge was closed last year after cracks in it worsened during a heatwave Getty UK news in pictures 16 July 2021 The sun rises behind the Sefton Park Palm House, in Sefton Park, Liverpool PA UK news in pictures 15 July 2021 Sir Nicholas Serota watches a short film about sea monsters as he opens a £7.6 million, 360 immersive dome at Devonport's Market Hall in Plymouth, which is the first of its type to be built in Europe PA UK news in pictures 14 July 2021 Heidi Street, playing a gothic character, looks at a brain suspended in glass at the world’s first attraction dedicated to the author of Frankenstein inside the ‘Mary Shelley’s House of Frankenstein’ experience, located in a Georgian terraced house in Bath, as it prepares to open to the public on 19 July PA UK news in pictures 13 July 2021 Rehearsals are held in a car park in Glasgow for a parade scene ahead of filming for what is thought to be the new Indiana Jones 5 movie starring Harrison Ford PA UK news in pictures 12 July 2021 A local resident puts love hearts and slogans on the plastic that covers offensive graffiti on the vandalised mural of Manchester United striker and England player Marcus Rashford on the wall of a cafe on Copson Street, Withington in Manchester Getty Images UK news in pictures 11 July 2021 England's Bukayo Saka with manager Gareth Southgate after the match Pool via Reuters UK news in pictures 10 July 2021 Australia’s Ashleigh Barty holds the trophy after winning her final Wimbledon match against Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova Reuters UK news in pictures 9 July 2021 England 1966 World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst stands on top of a pod on the lastminute.com London Eye wearing a replica 1966 World Cup final kit and looking out towards Wembley Stadium in the north of the capital, where the England football team will play Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday PA UK news in pictures 8 July 2021 Karolina Pliskova celebrates after defeating Aryna Sabalenka during the women's singles semifinals match on day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London AP UK news in pictures 7 July 2021 The residents of Towfield Court in Feltham have transformed their estate with England flags for the Euro 2020 tournament PA UK news in pictures 6 July 2021 A couple are hit by a wave as they walk along the promenade in Dover, Kent, during strong winds PA UK news in pictures 5 July 2021 Alexander Zverev playing against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round of the Gentlemen's Singles on Court 1 on day seven of Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club PA UK news in pictures 4 July 2021 Aaron Carty and the Beyoncé Experience perform on stage during UK Black Pride at The Roundhouse in London Getty for UK Black Pride UK news in pictures 3 July 2021 England’s Jordan Henderson celebrates after scoring his first international goal, his side’s fourth against Ukraine during the Euro 2020 quarter final match at the Olympic stadium in Rome AP UK news in pictures 2 July 2021 Dan Evans serves against Sebastian Korda during their men’s singles third round match at Wimbledon Getty UK news in pictures 1 July 2021 Prince William, left and Prince Harry unveil a statue they commissioned of their mother Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London AP UK news in pictures 30 June 2021 Dancers from the Billingham Festival and Balbir Singh Dance Company, during a preview for the The Two Fridas, UK Summer tour, presented by Billingham International Folklore Festival of World Dance in collaboration with Balbir Singh Dance Company, inspired by the life and times of female artists Frida Kahlo and Amrita Sher-Gil , which opens on July 10 at Ushaw Historic House, Chapel and Gardens in Durham PA UK news in pictures 29 June 2021 A boy kicks a soccer ball in front of the balconies and landings adorned with predominantly England flags at the Kirby housing estate in London AP UK news in pictures 28 June 2021 Emergency services attend a fire nearby the Elephant & Castle Rail Station in London Getty UK news in pictures 27 June 2021 People walk along Regent Street in central London during a #FreedomToDance march organised by Save Our Scene, in protest against the government’s perceived disregard for the live music industry throughout the coronavirus pandemic PA UK news in pictures 26 June 2021 A pair of marchers in a Trans Pride rally share a smile in Soho Angela Christofilou/The Independent UK news in pictures 25 June 2021 Tim Duckworth during the Long Jump in the decathlon during day one of the Muller British Athletics Championships at Manchester Regional Arena PA UK news in pictures 24 June 2021 A member of staff poses with the work 'The Death of Cash' by XCopy at the 'CryptOGs: The Pioneers of NFT Art' auction at Bonhams auction house in London EPA UK news in pictures 23 June 2021 Bank of England Chief Cashier Sarah John displays the new 50-pound banknote at Daunt Books in London Bank of England via Reuters UK news in pictures 22 June 2021 Actor Isaac Hampstead Wright sits on the newly unveiled Game of Throne's "Iron Throne" statue, in Leicester Square, in London, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. The statue is the tenth to join the trail and commemorates 10 years since the TV show first aired, as well as in anticipation for HBO's release of House of the Dragon set to be released in 2022 AP UK news in pictures 21 June 2021 Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon receives her second dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 20 June 2021 Joyce Paton, from Peterhead, on one of the remaining snow patches on Meall a’Bhuiridh in Glencoe during the Midsummer Ski. The event, organised by the Glencoe Mountain Resort, is held every year on the weekend closest to the Summer Solstice PA UK news in pictures 19 June 2021 England appeal LBW during day four of their Women’s International Test match against India at the Bristol County Ground PA UK news in pictures 18 June 2021 Scotland fans let off flares in Leicester Square after Scotland's Euro 2020 match against England ended in a 0-0 draw Getty UK news in pictures 17 June 2021 Members of the Tootsie Rollers jazz band pose on the third day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meet AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 16 June 2021 A woman and child examine life-size sculptures of a herd of Asian elephants set up by the Elephant Family and The Real Elephant Collective to help educate the public on the elephants and the ways in which humans can better protect the planets biodiversity, in Green Park, central London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 15 June 2021 Hydrotherapists with Dixie, a seven-year-old Dachshund who is being treated for back problems common with the breed, in the hydrotherapy pool during a facility at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home's in Battersea, London, to view their new hydrotherapy centre PA UK news in pictures 14 June 2021 Scotland's David Marshall in the net after Czech Republic's Patrik Schick scored their second goal at Hampden Park Reuters UK news in pictures 13 June 2021 Raheem Sterling celebrates with Harry Kane after scoring England’s first goal of the Euro 2021 tournament in a match against Croatia at Wembley Reuters UK news in pictures 12 June 2021 Oxfam campaigners wearing costumes depicting G7 leaders pose for photographers on Swanpool Beach near Falmouth, Cornwall EPA UK news in pictures 11 June 2021 Members of the Vaxinol team, who are commercial, industrial and residential cleaners specialising in disinfection and decontamination, use electrostatic spray systems to deep clean the Only Fools Bar in Liverpool PA UK news in pictures 10 June 2021 A woman walks her dogs as the incoming tide begins to wash away the heads of G7 leaders drawn in the sand by activists on the beach at Newquay, Cornwall AP

The charity said on Thursday a "small number" of people had cancelled direct debits but that it had more significantly received over £200,000 in donations in a single day after the criticism, a 2,000 per cent increase.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The prime minister would say the RNLI do vital work to protect people’s lives at sea. We are working to tackle this issue. We recently announced the extended deal with the French to increase patrols and stop more boats from making what is an incredibly perilous journey.”

Asked whether Boris Johnson would agree with Mr Raab’s comments on the Border Force doing work consistent with the RNLI’s activities, the spokesperson said: “The RNLI are tasked with saving lives at sea and that’s what they do. I can only point you back to what the home secretary and prime minister have said about tackling this issue and fixing the immigration system.”