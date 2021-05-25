Tory MP Rob Roberts should be suspended for six weeks over sexual misconduct, watchdog says

Boris Johnson had defended not withdrawing the whip from MP who asked 21-year-old intern to ‘fool around’

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
@joncstone
Tuesday 25 May 2021 11:32
comments
Rob Roberts, the MP for Delyn in Wales
(UK Parliament)

Conservative MP Rob Roberts should be suspended for six weeks for “significant” breaches of parliament’s policy on sexual misconduct, a Commons watchdog has said.

The Independent Expert Panel (IEP) said Mr Roberts, the MP for Delyn, “made repeated and unwanted sexual advances” towards one of his employees and use “his position as his employer to place him under pressure to accede”.

Leaked WhatsApp messages showed Mr Roberts asked a 21-year-old female intern to "fool around" with him. In a separate incident he also admitted asking out another House of Commons employee, which led them to move job.

Stephen Irwin, chair of the IEP, said: “The misconduct demonstrated here was significant. It is evident that Mr Roberts MP was in a very powerful position as an employer in relation to the reporter. Our conclusion is that the determination of six weeks suspension from the service of the House was proper and proportionate.”

MPs will now decide whether they will back the recommended six week sanctino.

The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards previously had found Mr Roberts had breached parliament’s sexual misconduct policy, but the MP had appealed the decision, meaning the the case was referred to the IEP.

A Conservative party internal investigation into the affair concluded last month, with a spokesperson for the party stating that he had been “strongly rebuked” – a lack of sanction the women involved said was like "he's gotten away with it".

“The investigation into Rob Roberts has concluded,” the Tory spokesperson said.

“Rob Roberts conduct was found to be unacceptable under the Party’s Code of Conduct and he has been strongly rebuked.

“Mr Roberts has apologised for his behaviour and was instructed to undertake safeguarding and social media protection training."

The female former intern told BBC Wales: "It's not one incident but multiple and he's a threat to our safety. He's gotten away with it, and that's not acceptable."

The said the outcome of the investigation had brought "the morals and values of the Conservative Party under scrutiny if they are unwilling to stand up against sexual harassment and stand on the side of women - especially in the current climate."

Last month Boris Johnson defended the decision not to withdraw the whip from Mr Roberts, telling reporters: "I believe that the disciplinary processes were correct, and we're a party that believes in cracking down on unacceptable behaviour of all kinds. And that's what we do."

