The immigration minister condemned for ordering staff to paint over cartoon wall murals at an asylum reception centre claims they were removed because they were not “age-appropriate”.

Robert Jenrick was accused of “losing sight of humanity” with his intervention at the Kent Intake Unit, where unaccompanied child asylum seekers are processed after arriving on small boats.

He defended the move when questioned repeatedly by MPs in the House of Commons on Tuesday, saying the unit was still “high quality” and offered “appropriate support”.

“The cohort of unaccompanied children who passed through last year were largely teenagers and we didn’t feel the site was age-appropriate, but it does contain a range of support for children and infants,” Mr Jenrick said.

“Nothing about the decoration of sites changes the fundamentals that if someone comes to the UK we will treat them with decency and compassion at all times.”

Yvette Cooper, Labour’s shadow home secretary, said that painting over the cartoons of Mickey Mouse and other Disney characters would not “deter” small boats, and accused the minister of trampling over “common decency towards vulnerable children”.

The i newspaper reported that several Conservative MPs were appalled by the order, which was initially resisted by staff but carried out by outside contractors last Tuesday.

On the same visit, Mr Jenrick reportedly called for colourful welcome signs to be taken down to make clear the unit was a “law enforcement environment” and “not a welcome centre”.

The Freedom From Torture charity accused the government of “losing sight of its humanity”, while Labour MP Stella Creasy compared the minister to a “cartoon villain”.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick was criticised for the decision in parliament (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

The murals were photographed as part of a watchdog inspection that said the Kent Intake Unit was “mainly used for unaccompanied children who arrive at the coast to be supervised, identified, interviewed and issued with immigration documents”.

A report published by HM Inspectorate of Prisons last month said they were detained in windowless “holding rooms”, adding: “The unit was newly built and rooms were in good condition, warm and brightly lit, although there were no windows.”

The Kent Intake Unit will continue to process children under the government’s small boat bill, which aims to see all adult small boat migrants detained and deported.

Mr Jenrick, who has previously visited Rwanda and given lessons to government lawyers, told parliament that most unaccompanied children will not be forcibly removed from the UK until they turn 18.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We do all we can to ensure children are safe, secure and supported as we urgently seek placements with a local authority. All children receive a welfare interview on their arrival at accommodation, which includes questions designed to identify potential indicators of trafficking or safeguarding issues.”