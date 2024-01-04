Jump to content

Allegations of antisemitism and transphobia against Rosie Duffield MP dropped

She said Labour’s national executive committee had dismissed the claims against her, adding ‘there was no case to answer’

Rhiannon James,Adam Forrest
Thursday 04 January 2024 19:57
<p>Rosie Duffield, MP for Canterbury, had been under investigation since last year </p>

(PA)

Labour MP Rosie Duffield said she has been “completely exonerated” of allegations of antisemitism and transphobia.

The MP for Canterbury said the party’s national executive committee (NEC) had dismissed the claims against her, adding “there was no case to answer, and nothing I had done had breached any Labour Party rule”.

In November last year, The Sunday Times reported that Labour had launched an investigation after Ms Duffield liked a tweet by comedy writer Graham Linehan.

Ms Duffield said she “strenuously denied” the allegations made against her.

Following the NEC’s decision, Ms Duffield said she expects to be announced as the Labour candidate for Canterbury in the general election “shortly”.

In a statement posted to X/Twitter, the MP wrote: “The Labour Party placed me under investigation last year under allegations – which I strenuously denied – of antisemitism and transphobia.”

It continued: “Immediately before Christmas, I was informed that the existing allegations, which had been confirmed by the party to The Sunday Times, had been dismissed by the NEC: there was no case to answer, and nothing I had done had breached any Labour Party rule.

“I was completely exonerated. That being the case I anticipate that I will be formally confirmed as the Labour candidate for Canterbury shortly.”

She added: “Thank you again to everyone who has expressed support and solidarity in what has been a very difficult time. It has meant the world to me.”

