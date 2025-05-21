Ex-Reform MP Rupert Lowe recorded making ‘antisemitic’ remark in leaked video
The Board of Deputies of British Jews condemned Rupert Lowe’s ‘bizarre and outdated antisemitic language’
Former Reform UK MP has been recorded making an “antisemitic” remark during a meeting in parliament this year, it has emerged.
Video footage shows Rupert Lowe, who was suspended from the party after a bitter public spat with Nigel Farage, making the comment in front of parliamentary staff.
In a leaked recording, obtained by The Guardian, Mr Lowe commented on the size of a camera being used to film him. “In days gone by you’d call it a Jewish camera, but that would be politically incorrect. Because it’s so small,” Mr Lowe is recorded as saying.
Others present began laughing, before one reassured him the footage would not be shared and another joked that his “career would be over in a second”.
Responding to the resurfaced video, Mr Lowe said he could not remember making the comment. “But if it was said, it was clearly a joke as anybody reading it can understand,” he added.
The Board of Deputies of British Jews condemned the “bizarre and outdated antisemitic language” and said it played into the trope that Jewish people are frugal with money.
A spokesman said it “has no place in our politics” and called for an apology from Mr Lowe. Reform has been approached for comment.
Mr Lowe was suspended from Reform pending an investigation this year pending an investigation into his conduct and claims he had threatened violence against its chairman Zia Yusuf.
That came after he publicly criticised Mr Farage, accusing the party leader of having “messianic” tendencies, and Mr Lowe maintained he was the victim of a political hit job for speaking out.
The police have since dropped an investigation into claims Mr Lowe threatened Mr Yusuf, while the now independent MP has renewed his attacks on Mr Farage.
Nigel Farage “is a coward and a viper and must never be prime minister”, he has since said.
Mr Lowe, a former MEP for the Brexit Party, has been toying with a defection to the Conservatives or the idea of forming a new right-wing party to rival the Conservatives.
He is a staunch right-winger and campaigns fervently on issues including illegal migration, grooming gangs and free speech.
Speaking to BBC Newsnight this month, Mr Lowe said he would join a reformed Conservative Party or form a new party with the backing of Elon Musk.
