Met Police launches probe into suspended Reform MP Rupert Lowe over ‘verbal threats’
The MP was stripped of the whip on Friday
The Met Police has launched an investigation into suspended Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe.
The MP was stripped of the whip on Friday amid allegations he made “verbal threats” against Zia Yousaf, the party’s chairman.
In a statement, the party revealed they had referred Mr Lowe to the police.
The MP for Great Yarmouth has denied all the allegations.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "The Metropolitan Police have now launched an investigation into an allegation of a series of verbal threats made by a 67 year old man.
"Our original statement referred to alleged threats made in December 2024. We would like to clarify that when this matter was reported to us it referred to a series of alleged threats made between December 2024 and February 2025.
"Further enquiries are ongoing at this stage."
This is a breaking news story. More follows...
