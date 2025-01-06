Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk called for Nigel Farage to be replaced as Reform UK leader - and has since appeared to endorse Rupert Lowe, the Great Yarmouth MP, as his possible successor.

The US tech billionaire turned on Mr Farage after the party leader distanced himself from Mr Musk’s support of Tommy Robinson.

Reform UK needs a new leader, Mr Musk posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, before adding: “Farage doesn’t have what it takes.”

Hours later, Mr Musk said: “I have not met Rupert Lowe [one of five Reform UK MPs] but his statements online that I have read so far make a lot of sense.”

open image in gallery Four of the Reform UK MPs (L-R) Richard Tice, Nigel Farage, Lee Anderson, Rupert Lowe ( Getty Images )

It comes as the Tesla and SpaceX owner reportedly considers offering financial backing to Reform UK in the run-up to the next UK general election.

But his latest delve into UK politics has left some wondering who exactly his new favourite for Reform UK leader is. Here’s everything you need to know about Rupert Lowe:

Who is Rupert Lowe?

Rupert James Graham Lowe is a British politician and businessman, and the Reform UK MP for Great Yarmouth. The 67-year-old was elected in 2024, becoming one of the party’s five MPs.

Wresting the Norfolk seat from Conservative control, Mr Lowe’s victory was seen as one of Reform’s most significant. The businessman pushed Rishi Sunak’s party into third place, winning 35.3 per cent of the vote to the Tories’ 24.6 per cent and Labour’s 31.8 per cent.

Speaking after his victory, Mr Lowe said: “This is a huge, seismic event in British political history, to break into the two-party state as the people’s army is massive.

“It shows that people have had enough, they want change, they want better government and they want freedom.”

open image in gallery Rupert Lowe speaks at the Reform UK 2024 conference ( AFP via Getty Images )

But he has drawn criticism for his political views in the past. Shortly after his election, Mr Lowe said he had compiled a list of schools in his constituency where he claimed teachers had been pushing negative views about Reform UK.

It has been a relatively short journey into Whitehall for Mr Lowe, who first entered politics in 2019, becoming an MEP for the Brexit Party – which later evolved to become Reform UK.

In 2020, he expressed climate change denial views in a social media post. He said: “The cult of climate change marches on with no definitive evidence to support or deny the factual accuracy of their assertion.”

Mr Lowe’s tenure as MEP came to an end in the same year when the UK left the European Parliament. But he would reconnect with former political peers when he became Reform UK’s business and agriculture spokesman.

What did Rupert Lowe do before politics?

Mr Lowe was born in Oxford and educated at Radley College, an all-boys private school before attending the University of Reading.

Before entering politics, he was best-known as chairman of Southampton Football Club, overseeing the team from 1996 until 2009 with just a two-year break.

He took up the post following a reverse takeover initiated by Southampton involving a nursing home business he founded.

Southampton manager Graeme Souness, who left shortly after Mr Lowe’s appointment, would bite at reporters at the time: “You tell me if there is anyone else in football by the name of Rupert.”

Under Mr Lowe’s ownership, the club maintained its Premier League status for a decade, but were relegated in 2005. This led to his resignation in 2006 under immense pressure from club supporters over the demise of the club.

open image in gallery Rupert Lowe with football manager Harry Redknapp and former England manager Sven Goran Eriksson ( Getty Images )

The businessman would then return in 2008 for just a year, leaving amid outrage from fans and shareholders. He resigned when the club’s parent company was put into administration.

Football was not Mr Lowe’s first calling, however. Upon leaving university, the businessman worked in the banking sector for companies such as Morgan Grenfell and Deutsche Bank. He also worked at the now-defunct Barings Bank.

Since becoming an MP, Mr Lowe has remained loyal to Mr Farage and Reform UK deputy Richard Tice. He has not yet publicly responded to Mr Musk’s sudden endorsement, but continues to call for an inquiry into grooming gangs in the UK with Elon Musk’s backing.