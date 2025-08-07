Rushanara Ali resigns as homelessness minister after rent hike ‘hypocrisy’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The homelessness minister Rushanara Ali has resigned hours after she was accused of raising the rent at her east London townhouse by £700 weeks after the previous tenants’ contract ended.

In a letter to the prime minister, she said that remaining in the role would be "a distraction from the ambitious work of this government".

Ms Ali had been facing calls to quit over her handling of the rental property, with shadow housing secretary Kevin Hollinrake accusing her of "staggering hypocrisy".

open image in gallery Rushanara Ali has resigned as homelessness minister (David Woolfall/UK Parliament/PA) ( PA Media )

In a letter to Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour MP insisted she had "at all times" followed "all legal requirements" and taken her responsibilities "seriously".

But she added: "It is clear that continuing in my role will be a distraction from the ambitious work of the government. I have therefore decided to resign from my ministerial position."

In response, the PM thanked Ms Ali for her "diligent work" at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, saying it would have "a lasting impact".

But her resignation will be a blow to the PM, just weeks after a Labour whip quit over the party’s welfare plans.

Ms Ali has been accused of raising the rent on the property, which has four bedrooms, from £3,300 to £4,000 after the previous tenants vacated the property.

According to the i paper, the previous occupants were handed just four months’ notice last November, informing them that their lease would not be renewed.

And weeks after they had left, the house was reportedly once again up for rent – but for £700 more each month.

It is understood that Ms Ali – who is the Labour MP for Bethnal Green and Stepney – told the occupants their tenancy would not be renewed as the house was being put up for sale and were offered a rolling contract while the house was on the market, but chose to leave.

The property was then re-listed as a rental when a buyer could not be found, it is understood.

Before she stood down, Mr Hollinrake said: “Rushanara Ali has been somebody who's obviously a government minister in charge of homelessness. She's spoken out about exploiting tenants, about providing more protections to tenants.

"You can't say those things, then do the opposite in practice, as a landlord. She's got to resign."

He said the conduct appeared to be "unethical, not illegal" but "we can't just say one thing and do another."

More to follow...