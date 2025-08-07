Rushanara Ali resigns as homelessness minister after rent hike ‘hypocrisy’
In a letter to the PM, Ms Ali said remaining in the role would be a ‘distraction’ from the work of the government
The homelessness minister Rushanara Ali has resigned hours after she was accused of raising the rent at her east London townhouse by £700 weeks after the previous tenants’ contract ended.
In a letter to the prime minister, she said that remaining in the role would be "a distraction from the ambitious work of this government".
Ms Ali had been facing calls to quit over her handling of the rental property, with shadow housing secretary Kevin Hollinrake accusing her of "staggering hypocrisy".
In a letter to Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour MP insisted she had "at all times" followed "all legal requirements" and taken her responsibilities "seriously".
But she added: "It is clear that continuing in my role will be a distraction from the ambitious work of the government. I have therefore decided to resign from my ministerial position."
In response, the PM thanked Ms Ali for her "diligent work" at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, saying it would have "a lasting impact".
But her resignation will be a blow to the PM, just weeks after a Labour whip quit over the party’s welfare plans.
Ms Ali has been accused of raising the rent on the property, which has four bedrooms, from £3,300 to £4,000 after the previous tenants vacated the property.
According to the i paper, the previous occupants were handed just four months’ notice last November, informing them that their lease would not be renewed.
And weeks after they had left, the house was reportedly once again up for rent – but for £700 more each month.
It is understood that Ms Ali – who is the Labour MP for Bethnal Green and Stepney – told the occupants their tenancy would not be renewed as the house was being put up for sale and were offered a rolling contract while the house was on the market, but chose to leave.
The property was then re-listed as a rental when a buyer could not be found, it is understood.
Before she stood down, Mr Hollinrake said: “Rushanara Ali has been somebody who's obviously a government minister in charge of homelessness. She's spoken out about exploiting tenants, about providing more protections to tenants.
"You can't say those things, then do the opposite in practice, as a landlord. She's got to resign."
He said the conduct appeared to be "unethical, not illegal" but "we can't just say one thing and do another."
More to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments