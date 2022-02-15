Starmer calls on Boris Johnson for clampdown on Russian ‘dirty money’

Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson’s Tories of “enabling” Russian influence by turning a blind eye to the use of London by Vladimir Putin’s allies as a venue to launder their “dirty money”.

The Labour leader repeated calls for Mr Johnson to return an estimated £5m in donations from Russian-linked sources and urged the prime minister to clamp down on the “cottage industry” lobbying on behalf of the Putin regime in the UK.

A failure to act now “will only further strengthen Vladimir Putin in his attempts to stalk and menace his neighbours and democracies around the world,” Sir Keir warned.

His comments came ahead of an emergency meeting of Nato defence ministers in Brussels on Wednesday, where defence secretary Ben Wallace will stress the need for vigilance in the coming days and weeks.

Mr Wallace and chief of defence intelligence Lt-Gen Jim Hockenhull told MPs in a conference call on Tuesday that Moscow’s claims to be de-escalating the crisis by withdrawing troops from the borders of Ukraine were “a bit of a mirage”, with little clear evidence of a pullback on the ground.

Meanwhile Boris Johnson urged EU allies to “strengthen co-ordinated measures at pace” to present a united front against Russian aggression.

Following a phone conversation with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday, a Downing Street spokesperson said: “The pair discussed the grave situation on the Ukrainian border, and agreed that the world needed to remain vigilant in the coming hours and days.

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 15 February 2022 Hailey Duff, left, Vicky Wright, centre and Jennifer Dodds in action for Great Britsin during their women’s curling round robin match against Japan at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Team GB sealed a 10-4 victory Reuters UK news in pictures 14 February 2022 Members of the Household Cavalry walk past Wellington Arch and a large inflatable heart, on Valentine's Day in London Reuters UK news in pictures 13 February 2022 People in costume attend the Whitby Steampunk Weekend in Yorkshire PA UK news in pictures 12 February 2022 People in Parliament Square, London, take part in the People's Assembly nationwide protest about cost of living crisis PA UK news in pictures 11 February 2022 Romney sheep graze the grass around the dormant vines at Nyetimber's Manor Vineyard at West Chiltington in West Sussex. The herd from a local farm form part of Nyetimber's sustainability program and are utilised for vineyard maintenance, keeping the grass low, reducing the risk of frost, maintaining grass leys on the estate and saving the cost of fuel for mowing PA UK news in pictures 10 February 2022 Alice Wyllie looks at projections featuring details of some of the illustration plates during the press view for Audubon's Birds of America exhibition at the National Museum Of Scotland, Edinburgh PA UK news in pictures 9 February 2022 New arrival Upendi and mother Cheka in the bonobo enclosure at Twycross Zoo, Leicestershire PA UK news in pictures 8 February 2022 Workers move a crate containing Season's Greetings by street artist Banksy from a retail unit at Ty'r Orsaf, Port Talbot, prior to its journey to a temporary storage unit at an undisclosed location PA UK news in pictures 7 February 2022 Dog walkers enjoy the early morning sunrise at Tynemouth Beach in North Tyneside, on the north east coast of England PA UK news in pictures 6 February 2022 A Leicester City invades the pitch as Nottingham Forest celebrate scoring their side’s third goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at the City Ground, Nottingham PA UK news in pictures 5 February 2022 Stadium staff remove a flare from the pitch during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at Selhurst Park PA UK news in pictures 4 February 2022 "The Nuba Survival" is a five-metre-tall statue of two skeletons locked in an embrace in Checkendon, Oxfordshire. The statue was created by local artist John Buckley PA UK news in pictures 3 February 2022 Kew horticulturists attending to the ‘Rising sun’ display at the Kew Orchid Festival: Costa Rica, at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, west London PA UK news in pictures 2 February 2022 Protesters campaign against corruption in London EPA UK news in pictures 1 February 2022 Lorries queue for the Port of Dover in Kent, as the Dover TAP is enforced due to the high volume of lorries waiting to cross the Channel PA UK news in pictures 31 January 2022 Nelson Beaumont-Laurencia applies finishing touches to a sculpture of a tiger, commissioned by Manchester Business Improvement District to celebrate the Chinese New Year, is unveiled in St Ann’s Square PA UK news in pictures 30 January 2022 A house on Overhill terrace in Gateshead, lost its roof on 29 January after strong winds from Storm Malik battered northern parts of the UK PA UK news in pictures 29 January 2022 A newly painted bicycle sign is seen on the middle of the road at Westminster Bridge, as the new Highway Code rules start today together with giving pedestrians priority at junctions Reuters UK news in pictures 28 January 2022 School children take part in a rally in support of British Sign Language becoming a recognised language in the UK, outside the Houses of Parliament, Westminster, as the British Sign Language Private Members’ Bill, introduced by Rosie Cooper MP, reaches its second reading in the House PA UK news in pictures 27 January 2022 A rare six-week-old southern white rhino calf called Zawadi, explores her paddock for the first time at Africa Alive! in Lowestoft PA UK news in pictures 26 January 2022 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson jogs with his dog Dilyn, in London REUTERS UK news in pictures 25 January 2022 A member of staff looks at Francis Bacon’s work ‘Second Version of Triptych 1944’ on display in the Francis Bacon: Man and Beast exhibition at the the Royal Academy of Arts in London PA UK news in pictures 24 January 2022 Rowers (front to back) Charlotte Irving, Kat Cordiner and Abby Johnston, on their way to shatter the world record for rowing across the Atlantic PA UK news in pictures 23 January 2022 A grey seal pup on the beach at Horsey Gap in Norfolk, as the pupping season draws to a close at one of the UK’s most important sites for the mammals PA UK news in pictures 22 January 2022 Participants prepare to take part in the Crisis icebreaker cold water challenge at Tooting Bec Lido in London EPA UK news in pictures 21 January 2022 Willesborough Windmill, a white smock mill built in 1869 is bathed in the morning sunshine as the moon sets behind in Ashford, Kent PA UK news in pictures 20 January 2022 A jet skier jumps the waves off the coast at Blyth in Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 19 January 2022 Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, participate in a therapy session with individuals who have experienced the care system, during a visit to the Foundling Museum in London REUTERS UK news in pictures 18 January 2022 Surfers enter the sea as the sun rises over Tynemouth on the North East coast PA UK news in pictures 17 January 2022 Bonhams’ Danny McIlwraith holds a Nigerian polycrome carved wood mask during a photocall for the sale of the Jim Lennon Collection at Bonhams in Edinburgh PA UK news in pictures 16 January 2022 The moon rises above the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth, Hampshire PA UK news in pictures 15 January 2022 Demonstrators outside Downing Street during a ‘Kill The Bill’ protest against The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill in London PA UK news in pictures 14 January 2022 Ecologist Emma Smart (left) and retired GP Dr Diana Warner outside HMP Bronzefield, in Surrey, following their release from the prison where Emma undertook a 26-day hunger strike during her incarceration. Ms Smart was sentenced in November, along with other members of Insulate Britain, to serve four months for breaking a High Court injunction by taking part in a blockade at junction 25 of the M25 motorway during the morning rush hour on 8 October last year PA UK news in pictures 13 January 2022 A TV presenter holds a copy of a newspaper outside 10 Downing Streetafter the Prime Minister apologised for attending a gathering of colleagues in the Number Ten garden in May 2020, while the UK was in strict lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic Getty UK news in pictures 12 January 2022 Fitness guru Derrick Evans after receiving an MBE during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle PA UK news in pictures 11 January 2022 A couple walk underneath an umbrella during wet weather on Westminster Bridge in central London PA UK news in pictures 10 January 2022 A jogger passes the Covid Memorial Wall in London AP UK news in pictures 9 January 2021 The sun rises over horses at Seaton Sluice in Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 8 January 2022 Riders compete during the Veterans Men's race at the UK Cyclo-Cross National Championships 2022 in Ardingly, south of London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 7 January 2022 A dog looks out of a car window at the wintry conditions in Killeshin, Co. Laois PA UK news in pictures 6 January 2022 People walk through frost and mist alongside a frozen lake during sunrise in Bushy Park, London REUTERS UK news in pictures 5 January 2022 A skier jumps on the slopes at Allenheads in the Pennines to the north of Weardale in Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 4 January 2022 Freshly-fallen snow covers houses in Corbridge, near Hexham in Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 3 January 2022 Dean Morrison, 13, receives his Covid-19 vaccine from student nurse Anthony McLaughlin during a vaccination clinic at the Glasgow Central Mosque PA UK news in pictures 2 January 2022 Konastantinos Tsimikas of Liverpool with Chelsea’s Mason Mount during the Premier League match at Stamfrod Bridge Liverpool FC/Getty UK news in pictures 1 January 2022 New Year’s Eve Lasers, drones and fireworks illuminate the sky in front of the Royal Naval College in Greenwich shortly after midnight in London EPA UK news in pictures 31 December 2021 Competitors in fancy dress run across the Pennine tops near Haworth, West Yorkshire, in the annual Auld Lang Syne Fell race which attracts hundreds of runners every year PA UK news in pictures 30 December 2021 Sunrise at Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland PA UK news in pictures 29 December 2021 The Very Revd Dr Robert Willis, Dean of Canterbury Cathedral, looks at Becket, a six month old red-billed chough as he visits Wildwood Wildlife Park in Kent on the anniversary of the murder of Thomas Becket PA UK news in pictures 28 December 2021 Troops of the Household Cavalry are seen reflected in a puddle during the changing of the Queen’s Life Guard, on Horse Guards Parade, in central London PA

“The Prime Minister thanked President von der Leyen for her close cooperation on sanctions to date, and said that the UK and the EU should continue to work with allies to prepare a package of economic measures that would punish Russia if they breached Ukraine’s sovereignty.

“He welcomed the unity of allies, but said more could be done to strengthen coordinated measures at pace.”

After chairing a meeting of the government’s Cobra emergency committee earlier in the day, Mr Johnson said the latest intelligence on troop movements was “not encouraging”, with field hospitals being set up in Moscow-allied Belarus and combat battalions moving closer to the Ukrainian border.

While there was a clear “avenue for diplomacy” opened up by recent positive comments from Vladimir Putin’s regime, Russia remained in a position where it could launch an invasion with huge force “virtually at any moment”, said the prime minister.

The chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat, said no credence should be given to statements from the Russian foreign ministry claiming troops were being moved out.

“Let’s not pretend that we can believe anything that’s coming out of Moscow,” he said. “They have lied and lied and lied and, not surprisingly, are continuing to lie.”

This infographic, created for The Independent by statistics agency Statista, shows the relative military strength of Ukraine and Russia (Statista/The Independent)

Russia expert Bob Seely MP, a member of the Commons Defence Committee, told The Independent that Moscow’s assertions about its intentions in Ukraine cannot be taken at face value.

Any move by Putin to draw back from the brink of war may reflect nothing more than an attempt to “regain the strategic initiative” after the US deprived him of the element of surprise by releasing precise intelligence about the possible timing of an invasion and the planned use of “false flag” provocations to justify intervention, said the Isle of Wight MP.

“To what extent this is a de-escalation is anyone’s guess,” said Mr Seely.

“You could argue that the US scooped the Russians and got inside the Russian decision-making curve.

“Putin lost that element of surprise, which made it more difficult for his GRU goons to carry out provocative acts inside Ukraine.”

Russia previously announced the withdrawal of troops from Syria, only to establish permanent bases just months later, he pointed out.

“I don’t know if this is genuine, if there is still an intention to invade, or if there ever was an intention to invade,” said Mr Seely.

“What I do know is that this crisis has not gone away. At some point in the coming decade, I have no doubt Putin will try to collapse Ukraine, he will try to undermine the unity of Nato and he will continue his propaganda war at home to try to ensure the West is seen as an enemy not a friend of the Russian people.”

There was also growing concern about a wave of refugees from Ukraine heading westwards in the case of an invasion.

Mr Tugendhat told the i newspaper: “Whether or not they end up coming here indirectly or illegally or whether they end up going to other places first, there is going to be a huge pressure if this happens.”

And the chair of parliament’s all-party group on Ukraine, Tory MP Mark Pritchard, said: “The EU needs to avoid another migration crisis. It is highly likely that the whole of the EU will be affected, the UK too, but France, Poland, Hungary and Germany are most likely to feel the biggest effect.”

Ms Truss insisted it was too early to make commitments to take in refugees.

Setting out his demands for action to clamp down on Russian dirty money, Sir Keir said: “For a decade, the Tories have not just failed to challenge Russian influence - they have enabled it.

“As a result, the UK is seen as a laundromat for kleptocrats’ dirty money, our institutions have been damaged and an entire cottage industry has grown up dedicated to lobbying for and protecting those close to the Kremlin.”

He called on Mr Johnson to “get his own house in order” by returning Russian-linked gifts and reversing plans to change the law to allow unlimited overseas donations to political parties.

And he said the PM should reform Companies House and create a register of overseas entities and a register of foreign agents, as well as bringing forward new counter-espionage laws and giving additional powers to the Electoral Commission to protect democracy.