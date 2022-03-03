No Russian oligarch is immune or exempt from sanctions, security minister says
The Home Office has refused to reveal the names of wealthy Russian investors given so-called “golden visas” to come to Britain.
Kevin Foster, a Conservative minister at the department, has refused to release the data, citing "data protection reasons".
The so-called "investor scheme visa" was discontinued in February last month following criticism that it allowed people to buy their way into the country.
Anyone who spent £2 million could be given the golden visas, which were scrapped amid a "renewed crackdown on illicit finance and fraud". It provided them with residency for them and their family within five years.
Larger amounts could be "invested" to be given residency even more quickly – £5 million secured the status within three years and £10 million within two years.
The government admits the scheme was open to abuse, and the issue has aroused extra interest following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Some MPs fear that some wealthy individuals using the scheme may have had links to the Kremlin.
Asked by Labour MP Ben Bradshaw to reveal who with Russian nationality had benefits from the scheme, the minister Mr Foster said:
"The Home Office does not, for data protection reasons, publish personal details of those who make an application under the Immigration Rules."
Mr Bradshaw told The Independent: "I think they need to explain why data protection laws prevent them from publishing the names of Russians who've been fast-tracked for visas.
"When the rest of the world is sanctioning scores of Putin's crones, the UK government seems to be finding every possible reason not to do so."
Mr Bradshaw added: "These are people who've been privileged residence in the UK in return for paying millions of the Treasury.
"I think the public have got a right to know how many people have come into the UK on these visas."
Home Secretary Priti Patel had previously suggested the visas might be subject to abuse. When closing down the scheme, she had said: "I have zero tolerance for abuse of our immigration system.
"Under my new plan for immigration, I want to ensure the British people have confidence in the system, including stopping corrupt elites who threaten our national security and push dirty money around our cities.
"Closing this route is just the start of our renewed crackdown on fraud and illicit finance."
