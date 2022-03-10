Russia’s bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol is “a war crime”, a UK defence minister says.

James Heappey said Western countries would ensure the evidence is gathered to proof that the atrocity broke international law.

“What Putin is doing is not a war waged between two militaries. Right now, he has besieged a number of Ukrainian cities and has waged a war against Ukrainian civilians,” the minister says.

The attack – which sent photos worldwide of pregnant women being carried through the rubble on stretchers – underlined the increasingly desperate situation in the southern city.

Russian troops have encircled it and cut off essential supplies, with more than 1,000 people killed by “continuous shelling” there and 47 buried in a mass grave on Wednesday alone, Ukraine says.

People without water and have resorted to drinking snow, Ukraine says, while Russia shells evacuation routes, has mined roads out of the city and is firing on private cars trying to flee.

Sergei Orlov, the deputy mayor of Mariupol, said he was “absolutely sure” that Russia knew the target of its bombing was a hospital.

“This is the third hospital that they have destroyed in the city,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“The previous day they destroyed hospital number nine by artillery shelling. This was a Covid hospital with 300 beds.

“They have also attacked and destroyed a blood collection station in Mariupol. So, it is the third hospital, I’m absolutely sure they know what are their targets.”