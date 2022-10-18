Jump to content

Putin’s attacks on civilians ‘desperate acts of man losing war’, says UK

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly condemned the strikes on civilian areas as Defence Secretary Ben Wallace prepared for talks with the US.

David Hughes
Tuesday 18 October 2022 11:46
(Aaron Chown/PA)
Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian towns and cities are “cowardly” acts by Vladimir Putin, the UK has said.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said they were the “desperate acts” of a man losing the war.

Meanwhile Defence Secretary Ben Wallace was preparing for talks in the US about the situation in Ukraine and other issues of shared concern.

The latest strikes left Zhytomyr, a city with military bases 85 miles west of the capital Kyiv, without electricity and water after a missile strike on an energy facility.

Missiles also hit an energy facility in Kyiv and severely damaged another in Dnipro.

Mr Cleverly said: “Putin failed to capture Ukrainian towns and cities with tanks, now he tries cowardly drone attacks.

“These are the desperate acts of a man losing a war on the battlefield. It’s why we sent air defence missiles.

“He won’t break the Ukrainians or our resolve to stand with them.”

Mr Wallace pulled out of a planned appearance at the Commons Defence Committee to travel to the US.

A defence source said: “The Defence Secretary is in Washington DC to discuss shared security concerns, including Ukraine.

“He will be visiting his counterpart at the Pentagon and senior figures at the White House.”

