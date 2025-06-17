Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has promised to keep “tightening the screws” on Vladimir Putin as he announced a raft of fresh sanctions on dozens of new Russian finance, military and energy targets.

The prime minister is piling fresh pressure on the Russian war machine and seeking to win further backing from G7 leaders at a key summit in Canada.

After repeated refusals from Putin to engage in peace talks, and fresh Russian strikes on Kyiv on Tuesday, the PM said his sanctions will “choke off his ability to continue his barbaric war” in Ukraine.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer spoke to reporters while travelling to Canada for the G7 summit (PA) ( PA Wire )

Two UK residents who have funnelled more than $120m of electronics to Russia through a network of companies were also among those targeted as the government vowed to “starve Putin’s war machine”.

“We know that our sanctions are hitting hard, so while Putin shows total disregard for peace, we will not hesitate to keep tightening the screws,” Sir Keir added.

But the sanctions come after splits emerged at the G7 summit, with Donald Trump the only leader showing reluctance to hit Moscow with fresh measures. The US president said imposing sanctions is “not easy” and that he wanted to “see whether or not a deal is done” over the Ukraine war before targeting the Kremlin with further pressure.

The UK’s sanctions are aimed at Russia’s finance, military and energy sectors, including Russia’s shadow fleet of oil tankers, which is illicitly transporting oil to skirt Western restrictions, with 20 additional ships targeted.

The UK is also cracking down on those enabling Putin’s illegal oil exports, sanctioning the energy firms Orion Star Group LLC and Valegro LLC-FZ for their role in crewing and managing shadow fleet vessels.

Officials stressed that Putin’s disdain for peace talks and refusal to make serious progress on a ceasefire deal had “redoubled” the UK’s resolve in seeking to disrupt Russia’s economy.

The sanctions also hit the military agency responsible for Russia’s underwater intelligence gathering operations, GUGI, amid mounting fears of Russian attacks on subsea infrastructure.

The package also hit two UK residents, Vladimir Pristoupa and Olech Tkacz, who the government accused of operating a “shadowy network of shell companies”.

open image in gallery Vladimir Putin’s ongoing oil sales are helping finance Russia’s war machine ( AP )

The pair have allegedly funnelled more than $120m of electronics to Russia which are feared to have been used for military purposes.

“These sanctions strike right at the heart of Putin’s war machine,” Sir Keir said.

He added: “The threat posed by Russia cannot be underestimated, so I’m determined to take every step necessary to protect our national security and keep our country safe and secure.”

David Lammy vowed Britain will “systematically dismantle his dangerous shadow fleet, starve his war machine, and support Ukraine to defend itself”.

The foreign secretary added: “The UK and our allies will not sit idly by whilst Putin’s cowardly inaction continues to cost lives.”

open image in gallery David Lammy said Britain will ‘starve Putin’s war machine’ ( PA Wire )

Britain also said it will work with allies to further tighten the price cap on Russian oil, currently at $60 per barrel, which has been made almost redundant by a fall in global oil prices. The US has resisted pressure from the UK, EU and G7 partners to drop the cap to $45 per barrel.

But Downing Street on Tuesday said Britain would tighten the cap “while ensuring the stability of the energy market”.

“We are determined to hit Putin where it hurts by striking at his oil revenues – the single most important source of funding for his barbaric war,” the government said.

Asked whether Washington supported European efforts to impose further measures, Mr Trump told reporters ahead of a bilateral meeting with the UK Prime Minister, he said: “Well Europe is saying that, but they haven’t done it yet.

“Let’s see them do it first.”

Asked why he wanted to wait to impose sanctions, the president said: “Because I’m waiting to see whether or not a deal is done… and don’t forget, you know, sanctions cost us a lot of money.

“When I sanction a country that costs the US a lot of money, a tremendous amount of money.

“It’s not just, let’s sign a document. You’re talking about billions and billions of dollars. Sanctions are not that easy. It’s not just a one-way street.”