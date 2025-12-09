Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Yvette Cooper has accused Russia of waging "information warfare" as she announced sanctions against several Moscow-linked organisations.

The Foreign Secretary stated that Russian agencies are responsible for "vast malign online networks" disseminating disinformation across Europe.

In a speech in the Foreign Office Ms Cooper said: “This isn’t about legitimate debate on contentious issues. We have wide-ranging debates with strong views on all sides on many things, but this is about state-backed organisations who seek to do us harm, pursuing malign aims.

“So we should call out this for what it is: Russian information warfare, and we are defending ourselves.”

She announced sanctions on media outlet Rybar and its co-owner Mikhail Sergeevich Zvinchuk, claiming its Telegram channel and network of affiliates in 28 languages “reaches millions worldwide using classic Kremlin manipulation tactics, including fake investigations and AI-driven content”.

“Masquerading as an independent body, Rybar is, in fact, partially co-ordinated by the presidential administration and receiving funding from the Russian state corporation, Rostec, and working with members of the Russian intelligence services.”

She also announced sanctions on Pravfond – which Estonia has said is a front for the GRU intelligence agency – Euromore and Golos.

“Leaked reports suggest Pravfond finances pushing Kremlin narratives to Western audiences as well as bankrolling legal defences for convicted Russian assassins and arms traffickers,” Ms Cooper said.

Yvette Cooper issued sanctions against Russian and Chinese-based firms ( Jaimi Joy/PA )

Pravfond is alleged to have funnelled money to Euromore and Golos, which the Foreign Office said were “nominally independent news outlets” which hid their connections to the Russian state and were spreading “Kremlin propaganda targeting Ukraine”.

She also announced action against “Moscow-based so-called think tank” The Centre for Geopolitical Expertise and its founder Aleksandr Dugin “whose work closely informs Putin’s calculations”.

The centre’s senior leaders are involved in Storm-1516 a “malign influence network which produces content designed to create support for Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine”.

She also announced action against “two of the most egregious” China-based companies, i-Soon and the Integrity Technology Group, for “advanced and indiscriminate cyber activities” against the UK and its allies.

Ms Cooper said: “Our message to those who would seek to harm us is clear: we see you in the shadows, we know what you are doing and we will defend ourselves.”