Russian assault on eastern Ukraine ‘could last several months’, Boris Johnson warned
Vladimir Putin’s assault on the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine could last for “several months”, a senior national security official has warned Boris Johnson and his cabinet.
The prime minister told the regular weekly cabinet meeting at Downing Street that Ukraine’s position was “perilous”, as the Russian president was thought to want to be able to declare a victory of some sort “regardless of the human cost”.
