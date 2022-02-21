Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘highly likely’, says Liz Truss

International community must make cost of war ‘intolerably high’ for Russia

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Monday 21 February 2022 11:45
<p>Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)</p>

A Russian invasion of Ukraine remains “highly likely”, foreign secretary Liz Truss has said following talks with Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg.

Ms Truss’s pessimistic assessment came despite US president Joe Biden’s agreement to direct talks with Vladimir Putin to try to avert military action.

In the latest warning to Moscow over the consequences of any attack on Ukraine, the foreign secretary said that the international community must make the cost of an invasion “intolerably high” for Russia.

After lengthy talks with Putin on Sunday, French president Emmanuel Macron last night proposed a summit involving the Russian and US presidents to discuss “security and strategic stability in Europe”.

Mr Biden accepted the meeting - pencilled in for Thursday - “in principle” but only “if an invasion hasn’t happened”.

But the Kremlin said no firm plans for a summit have been made.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “It’s premature to talk about any specific plans for organising any kind of summits.”

It came after the White House said Russia appears to be continuing plans for an imminent “full-scale assault” on its neighbour.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said: “The president has repeatedly made clear, we are committed to pursuing diplomacy until the moment an invasion begins.”

Following her talks with Stoltenberg in Brussels this morning, Ms Truss said: “Diplomacy must be pursued but a Russian invasion of Ukraine looks highly likely.

“The UK and allies are stepping up preparations for the worst-case scenario. We must make the cost for Russia intolerably high.”

