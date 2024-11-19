Watch live: David Lammy marks 1,000 days since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Watch live as David Lammy marks 1,000 days since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The foreign secretary has warned that the UK will “never let up” in backing Ukraine as questions lingered over whether British-supplied missiles could be authorised to hit targets within Russia.
Mr Lammy, who spoke at a UN Security Council session on Monday, warned that faith in international law may “never return” unless Vladimir Putin fails.
It comes after speculation that the UK could follow the US after Joe Biden allowed Ukraine to use American-supplied weapons to strike sites in Russia after months of pressure from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.
Sir Keir Starmer has declared that the UK’s commitment to Ukraine remains “ironclad."
The Kremlin marked the anniversary of the invasion by lowering the threshold at which Russian forces could use nuclear weapons.
The Russian president signed a revised nuclear doctrine declaring that a conventional attack on Russia by any nation that is supported by a nuclear power will be considered a joint attack on his country.
