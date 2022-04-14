The Foreign Office has announced fresh sanctions against Eugene Tenenbaum, a director of Chelsea Football Club, and fellow Russian oligarch David Davidovich.

Both men are described as being “close” to the current Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, who has already been sanctioned by the UK government.

While Mr Tenenbaum was hit with an asset freeze, Mr Davidovich, who is described as being Mr Abramovich’s “much lower profile right-hand man”, recieved both an asset freeze and a travel ban.

UK foreign secretary Liz Truss announced the government would freeze the pair’s assets – estimated to total up to £10bn – on Thursday afternoon, making it the largest asset freeze action in UK history.

It brings the total number of sanctioned oligarchs, family members and associates of Russian president Vladimir Putin up to 106 since February.

“We are tightening the ratchet on Putin’s war machine and targeting the circle of people closest to the Kremlin,” Ms Truss said of Britain’s latest show of support for Ukraine.

“We will keep going with sanctions until Putin fails in Ukraine. Nothing and no one is off the table.”

She added the move would prevent either of Mr Abramovich’s associates repatriating their assets to help “fund Putin’s war machine”.

Mr Tenenbaum previously described himself as one of Mr Abramovich’s “closest business associates”, according to the Foreign Office.

Corporate filings show that he took control of Evrington Investments Limited - an Abramovich-linked investment company - on 24 February, the same day Moscow launched its assault on Ukraine.

In March 2022, Mr Davidovich took over Evrington Investments from Mr Tenenbaum, the government added.

More follows...