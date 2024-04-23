Rwanda Bill: How did my MP vote on Sunak’s asylum legislation?

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda bill will become law after a night of parliamentary ping-pong between the Commons and Lords.

MPs and Lords were at loggerheads on Monday night over an amendments made by peers to the prime minister’s Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill. Peers finally caved with Lord Anderson of Ipswich saying: “The time has now come to acknowledge the primacy of the elected house”.

Downing Street had warned it would not make concessions over the amendments, which saw peers demand that an independent monitoring committee must declare Rwanda safe before asylum-seekers can be sent there. Peers caved on a separate amendment that called for Afghans who served with British forces to be exempt from deportations.

It came after Mr Sunak claimed that flights to Rwanda had been booked and would take off by July, “no ifs, no buts”, despite his struggles in passing the necessary legislation into law and a host of remaining practical barriers in physically implementing the policies.

Mr Sunak told a surprise No 10 press conference on Monday that the first flight carrying asylum seekers would leave for Rwanda in 10-12 weeks, hours before the Bill appeared before parliamentarians once again.

Peers had repeatedly blocked the legislation with a series of amendments, stretching debate on the “emergency legislation” over more than four months and delaying flights taking asylum seekers to Rwanda.

You can use the tool below to find out how your MP voted on the legislation:

If your MP is listed as voting ‘aye’ they have voted for the Rwanda bill, and if they are listed as ‘no’ they will have voted against it.