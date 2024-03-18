Watch live as MPs vote on changes to government’s Rwanda immigration bill

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as MPs vote on changes made in the House of Lords to the government's Rwanda bill on Monday 18 March.

Rishi Sunak said he still hopes to get a flight carrying asylum seekers to Rwanda off the ground this spring as he braced for a parliamentary showdown over the scheme.

MPs are expected to reject changes made by the Lords to the Rwanda legislation, setting up a battle with peers which could delay the Bill’s passage until after Easter.

Downing Street said the government believed it had “the right Bill” and “it remains our plan to get it through as quickly as possible”.

When the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill was in the Lords, peers rewrote it with a total of 10 changes which watered down the legislation.

With a Tory majority in the House of Commons, the government will seek to reverse the defeats from the Lords, sending the Bill back to the upper chamber on Wednesday – a process known as ping-pong.