POLITICS EXPLAINED

What will the Rwanda policy court ruling mean for the government?

Victory for ministers would represent a rare high-profile achievement for Rishi Sunak’s administration – and could even give sacked Suella Braverman something to crow about, says Sean O’Grady

Tuesday 14 November 2023 21:07
<p>Britain’s government insists Rwanda is ‘less attractive’ than the UK but safe for deportees ... but the Supreme Court will decide (PA)</p>

Britain’s government insists Rwanda is ‘less attractive’ than the UK but safe for deportees ... but the Supreme Court will decide (PA)

(PA Archive)

Judges at the Supreme Court will announce on Wednesday whether the government’s Rwanda plan is lawful and can go ahead. The policy has been under legal review for about 18 months, and has made its way to the highest court in the land because of its political and legal significance. In the meantime, no removals to Rwanda have been carried out.

The first deportation of asylum seekers, planned for June 2022, was halted at the last minute by lawyers acting for the refugees and on behalf of the United Nations High Commission for  Refugees, who cited a breach of human rights. The deportation was then referred to the High Court where it was ruled to be in order. The case then went to the Court of Appeal, which in June 2023 overturned that decision by a majority vote. The case was further appealed to the Supreme Court. It turns on whether Rwanda is a “safe third country” where deportees – who are from many countries – would be safe from inhuman or degrading treatment and torture. Thus, much of the ruling will concern any flaws in the Rwandan system.

What happens if the government wins the case?

