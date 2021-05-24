Dominic Raab urges airlines to avoid Belarus airspace after journalist arrested on Ryanair jet

The UK government is asking airlines to avoid Belarus airspace after a Ryanair jet was forced to land in capital Minsk and a journalist travelling on board was arrested.

Foreign secretaryDominic Raab told the House of Commons he had also suspended the operating permit of the Belarusian airline Belavia and told the Civil Aviation Authority not to issue permits to any other airlines from the eastern European state.

The announcement came ahead of a summit in Brussels where the European Union is expected to impose sanctions on the regime of president Alexander Lukashenko.

European Council president Charles Michel said that the 27-nation bloc was convinced a “firm” response was needed to what he described as an “international scandal” which had put international security, civil aviation and the lives of European citizens at risk.

Mr Raab told MPs that Roman Protasevich had been arrested on “spurious” charges, and called for his immediate release, along with that of all other political prisoners in Belarus.

He branded the use of a MiG fighter jet to force flight FR4978 to the ground as “an egregious and extraordinary departure from international law”.