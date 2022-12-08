Jump to content

Tories urged to take down ‘appalling’ video of Sadiq Khan in ‘gun sights’

Labour MPs ‘shocked’ by imagery in Tottenham Conservatives campaign ad

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Thursday 08 December 2022 11:47
<p>Sadiq Khan gets 24/7 police protection due to threats on his life (Stefan Rousseau/PA)</p>

Sadiq Khan gets 24/7 police protection due to threats on his life (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

(PA Wire)

Labour MPs have urged the Conservatives to discipline a local party that posted a video of Sadiq Khan's face "through the sight on a gun".

The Tottenham Conservatives group posted the video of the mayor of London to TikTok and Facebook this week as part of their campaign against his clean air policies.

The video depicts Mr Khan manically laughing at voters while being observed through what appears to be a scoped lens with crosshairs.

Local MP David Lammy warned that "online abuse and incitement has real-world consequences" and said posts like this were one one of the reasons Mr Khan needs police protection.

Dawn Butler, the Labour MP for nearby Brent Central said: "I am shocked by this. This Conservatives account should be immediately closed down and reported.

"If the Conservative head office condones this behaviour then they are not fit to govern."

She added: "You can disagree without being violent. Mayor of London absolutely needs security."

Tottenham Labour MP Mr Lammy said: "The Tottenham Conservatives have posted a video appearing to show the Mayor’s face through the sight on a gun.

The video appears to feature crosshairs on Mr Khan

(Facebook)

"Online abuse and incitement has real-world consequences. This is one of the reasons the Mayor has police protection. Whatever your politics this must be condemned."

Last year Mr Khan revealed that he and his family were getting 24/7 police protection, telling a Labour fringe event that the threat was "because of the colour of his skin and the god he worships".

The Mayor, who is hated in far-right circles, said he has a team of 15 police officers who keep him safe "around the clock".

The video was uploaded to Facebook over the weekend and remains online as of Thursday morning. The trigger for the post was apparently Mr Khan's announcement that he would be extending the ULEZ (Ultra Low Emission Zone) clean air charge to the whole of Greater London from next – a policy which the Tories oppose.

The Independent has contacted Conservative central office for comment on the post.

