Sadiq Khan has warned that new voter ID rules could prevent him from being re-elected as London mayor.

In just six weeks, Londoners will head to the ballot box and vote for who they would like to see running the capital for the next four years.

The latest YouGov/Mile End Institute Poll has Mr Khan with a substantial lead of 49 per cent compared to his closest rival, Conservative Susan Hall on 24 per cent.

Despite the commanding lead, Mr Khan writes in The Independent that changes to the voting system to select the mayor and rules meaning you have to bring an approved form of ID to vote could scupper his chances of re-election on 2 May.

In previous mayoral elections you would be able to get a first and second choice for mayor, however this time you will only get one vote.

Mr Khan writes: “This means a vote for any party other than Labour only makes it more likely that Londoners end up with a Tory Mayor.”

Londoners will head to the ballot box in just six weeks (REUTERS)

The London mayor also displayed concerns that new rules that mean voters have to bring photographic ID in order to cast their choice at the ballot box could also negatively impact his chances.

He said: “New rules making it compulsory to have an approved form of ID - a deliberate attempt to reduce turnout - also puts the election on a knife-edge.

“Analysis shows more than 900,000 Londoners - likely to include large numbers of young people and those from minority communities - might not have valid ID and will thus be barred from exercising their democratic right to vote.

“At the last London Mayoral election, in 2021, I was less than five per cent ahead after the first round of voting. These are the finer margins we’ll now be dealing with.”

Conservative mayoral candidate Susan Hall (PA Wire)

Mr Khan has urged supporters of rival progressive parties, such as the Green Party and Liberal Democrats, to back him to keep the Tories out of power in the capital.

He added: “I am asking for their help so that we don’t wake up in six weeks’ time to find our city’s cherished values at serious risk with a hardline Conservative in City Hall.

“I’ve always stood up for London’s open, outward-looking, pro-European and anti-racist values – as well as for climate science, women’s rights, our diversity, our LGBTQI+ community, and liberal democracy.

Mr Khan went on to attack his main rival Ms Hall, claiming that she “supported a hard Brexit” and voted against his initiatives to deal with air pollution and climate change.

He added: “We must protect the gains we’ve made and the modern, plural, inclusive outlook that makes London the greatest city in the world.

“But to do that, I’m asking Lib Dems and Greens to lend me their votes, using their first and only choice at this election. This is the only way we can safeguard everything that makes London so special and continue building a fairer, safer and greener London for everyone.”