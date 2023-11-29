Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dominic Cummings acted as prime minister “in all but name” and was the driving force behind key decisions during the pandemic, Sajid Javid has told the Covid inquiry.

In an incendiary attack on the “dysfunction” at the heart of Mr Johnson’s time at No10, the former health secretary said ministers on the “inexperienced” cabinet were often excluded from decision-making and it was Mr Cummings calling the shots, not the ex-PM.

Recalling his resignation as chancellor in February 2020, the veteran minister said he had “not experienced that extent of dysfunction in any government before”.

He blamed the dominance of Mr Cummings, who was Mr Johnson’s top adviser, revealing: “I felt that the elected prime minister was not in charge of what was happening in his name and was largely content with Mr Cummings running the government.”

Mr Javid said that, when he resigned after Mr Cummings told him to sack all his aides, he warned Mr Cummings had been given “a huge amount of responsibility and power” and “would not stop until he had burnt the house down”.

On another day of shocking revelations, the Covid-19 Inquiry heard:

Mr Javid said Britons would have to “learn to live” with Covid, to which Mr Johnson replied, “and die with it”

Key decisions within Downing Street at the last minute, causing “confusion with the public”

Former deputy chief medical officer Dame Jenny Harries said it would be “entirely clinically appropriate” to discharge Covid patients from hospitals into care homes

He agreed with claims of a “toxic”, “dysfunctional” and “feral” culture within No10, as described by other witnesses

Mr Javid opened his testimony to the inquiry stating that “we will never fully understand the scale of the grief” of those who lost loved ones.

Evidence shown to the inquiry painted a picture of the former chancellor and health secretary as an often more cautious voice throughout the pandemic.

In January 2020, Mr Javid sounded the alarm about travellers potentially importing the virus from China into Britain and and in July 2021, when Mr Johnson was pushing for a “very considerable package of freedoms”, Mr Javid said “the pandemic is far from over”, Sir Patrick Vallance wrote in his diaries.

The former chief scientific adviser’s notes from the pandemic have exposed Mr Johnson and other senior ministers’ often callous attitude toward the tackling of the virus.

And on Wednesday, the inquiry saw an extract in which Sir Patrick recalled a meeting with the then PM in which cases were up, hospitalisations were up and Mr Johnson “looked downbeat”.

Mr Javid told the meeting that Britons would “have to learn to live with it”, to which Mr Johnson replied: “And die with it.”

The shocking extract comes after it was revealed Mr Johnson was “obsessed with older people accepting their fate” in order to let young people get on with their lives.

Sir Patrick recalled the meeting saw Mr Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak pushing against a “more cautious” Michael Gove and Mr Javid.