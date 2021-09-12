Sajid Javid has said he hopes the government can “avoid” using domestic vaccine passport amid reports Boris Johnson is preparing to scrap plans to introduce the certification for nightclubs.

The health secretary insisted that the compulsory use of the document – forcing venues to check vaccine statuses by the end of the month – would only be introduced if “absolutely necessary”.

Mr Javid’s remarks followed a report in The Sunday Times, suggesting the prime minister will ditch proposals for domestic vaccine passports later this week as he unveils a Covid winter plan.

Just days ago, No 10 defended the policy, however, saying the plans remained in place, with details due to be set out “in the coming weeks”.

Mr Javid insisted he was not ruling the policy out, stressing the government had not “made a final decision”, but poured cold water on the plans, saying: “It has to be something that is absolutely, absolutely necessary with no alternatives.

“I think if we went down the road of vaccine passports or vaccine certification — that’s a big decision for any government to make,” he said.

“We have been looking at that, we’ve been open about that. Instinctively, I don’t like the idea at all of people having to present papers to do basic things.”

He added: “If we do that it has to be something that is looked at very carefully and something we believe that has to be done with no alternative.

“With vaccination rates rising… I think we need to take that into account and make a final decision, but I hope we can avoid it.”

If ministers drop the plans it will be seen as a major concession to backbench Tory MPs who have lobbied against the domestic certification, which they have labelled as “discriminatory”. Industry leaders have also warned that such rules could severely impact venues’ finances.

Earlier this week, members of the Scottish Parliament, however, backed plans for vaccine passport scheme for nightclubs, major sporting and music events north of the border.

The result of 68-55 votes in favour, will mean that from 1 October, only people who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be allowed into clubs and large-scale events such as concerts and festivals.

On vaccinations for healthy 12 to 15-year-olds, Mr Javid also told Sky News: “We have been looking at that. I’m not in a position to make a final decision on it.

“I have received advice a week or so ago from the JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation), our committee of experts, their advice was that I should ask the chief medical officers of the UK, the four chief officers in the UK to take a look at not just the health aspects of vaccination, but whether there were any broader reasons that it might be in the welfare of children, and that’s what I’ve done and they need to be given the time to look at this, and I will wait to see what they have to say.”

Asked when the chief medical officers will give their advice, Mr Javid said: “I’m not going to push them - they need to take their time. It’s independent advice, as it should be. They need to take their time.

“I don’t think they will be taking that much longer, but in the meantime I have asked the department to work with schools, the school vaccination teams, to start preparing, just in case we have a situation where their advice is to recommend it, and then if the government accepts that then I just want to be able to go ahead with it.”

Mr Javid said he will not “push” chief medical officers for their advice on vaccinating 12 to 15-year-olds, but added he has asked for schools to start preparing.