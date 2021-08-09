UK imposes new economic sanctions on Belarus

The UK has slapped Belarus with new economic sanctions as part of wider efforts to increase pressure on the autocratic regime of Alexander Lukashenko.

The measures, which were announced on Monday, target the country’s profitable potash and petroleum sectors as well as its aviation industry. Under the updated rules, Belarusian aircraft carries will not be allowed to fly over or land in the UK, while assistance cannot be offered to private jets owned by Mr Lukashenko.

The latest in a line of Western sanctions, the British government’s move also affects Belarusian state-owned banks, as it forbids the purchase of shares and treasury bills issued by them.

The clampdown follows Mr Lukashenko’s crackdown on pro-democracy protesters, who complain that last August’s election was rigged in favour of the long-serving leader.

Along with the US, the EU and Canada, the UK imposed travel bans and asset freezes on Belarusian officials in June, after the Lukashenko regime hijacked a Ryanair flight, forcing it to land in Minsk so that a passenger - the journalist Roman Protasevich - could be arrested.

Announcing the UK’s most recent response, the British foreign secretary Dominic Raab said: “These sanctions demonstrate that the UK will not accept Lukashenko’s actions since the fraudulent election. The Lukashenko regime continues to crush democracy and violate human rights in Belarus.”

“The products of Lukashenko’s state-owned industries will not be sold in the UK, and our aerospace companies will not touch his fleet of luxury aircraft,” he added.

The UK said that the US would also introduce new measures against the Belarusian regime on Monday, exactly a year on from the country’s disputed presidential election.

In response to the UK’s new sanctions, Mr Lukashenko, who has cosied up to Russia in recent months, said Britain can “choke on them”. At the same time, however, he also invited Western leaders to negotiate with him instead of ramping up their sanctions.

