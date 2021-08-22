The parents of a British woman who went missing in the US Virgin Islands, have written to foreign secretary Dominic Raab asking for help to locate their daughter.

Sarm Heslop, aged 41, went missing from her boyfriend’s boat in the Caribbean in the early hours of 8 March and has not been seen since.

In a letter, released on Saturday, Ms Heslop’s parents called on the UK government to help with their daughter’s case.

Brenda Street and Peter Heslop have said they have not given up hope of finding their daughter , in a BBC interview, Ms Street said: “I still do not feel she’s gone.”

Ms Heslop’s American boyfriend, Ryan Bane, has so far refused to allow police to carry out a search of his yacht.

He also refused to allow coastguards full access to his boat, Siren Song, when Ms Heslop went missing. He told officers he awoke at 2am on the yacht they were sharing to discover that she was missing.

Mr Bane has since left the US Virgin Islands and it is not clear whether local police are aware of his current location.

In an appeal to Mr Raab, who is currently under fire for his handling of the situation in Afghanistan, Ms Heslop’s parents asked him to put more pressure on authorities in the US Virgin Islands and to up their investigation into her disappearance.

In the letter to the UK Foreign Secretary, Ms Heslop’s parents expressed their frustration at the situation and the lack of action and support provided to them by the UK government and Foreign Office.

“Disappointingly, we feel that there has been only minimal support from the UK government and the Foreign Office and we are now requesting your involvement to do all you can to assist us,” they wrote in the letter, seen by The Telegraph.

Ms Heslop is described as being five feet eight inches in height and of slim build. She has a brightly coloured tattoo on her left shoulder which depicts a seahorse, bird, butterfly and a pink flower. She has not been seen since 8 March.