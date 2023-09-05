Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Rishi Sunak meets with his cabinet for the first time since summer recess on Tuesday morning (5 September), amid the school concrete crisis.

Pressure is mounting on the government, and education secretary Gillian Keegan, after her sweary outburst was caught by a hot mic on ITV News on Monday.

A frustrated Ms Keegan hit out at those who she argued had “sat on their arse and done nothing”.

She also questioned why no one was saying “you’ve done a f****** good job”, before being forced to go before broadcasters to apologise for the language she used.

Ms Keegan went on to admit to being on holiday in Spain in the run up to ordering more than 100 schools and colleges in England to make complete or partial closures.

She will face her cabinet colleagues on Tuesday morning as Mr Sunak assembles his top team for their first meeting since returning from the Commons’ long summer break.