School lunch breaks could be cut by half an hour amid funding shortfall

The Education Secretary has suggested that school lunch breaks could be cut by half an hour to give children more time for lessons, amid a tutor funding shortfall.
Ministers are searching for ways to help pupils catch up on time missed due to Covid-19 without spending the amount of money their advisors say is necessary for extra resources.
A catch-up plan unveiled on Wednesday promised tuition and more training for teachers, but both headteachers and the governments' Education Recovery Commissioner say the funding is not sufficient.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak is understood to have withheld the recommended £15 billion to fund the scheme and given just £1.4 billion – leaving ministers searching for other options.
Asked about the funding shortfall on Wednesday morning, Gavin Williamson said: "Longer term, we do want to see further changes and further improvements.
"That's why we are doing a review in terms of time within schools, how best we can use it.
"I think there is a debate to be had whether children should be exiting the school gate as they do in some schools at 2.45pm, or whether they should be in school later.
"Have we condensed down the lunch time? It used to be an hour, sometimes in schools it is half an hour."
But Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), described the government's approach to funding as "pretty dispiriting" and "pitiful".
"Today's announcement essentially equates to £50 per head, you compare that with the USA which is putting £1,600 per head, per young person, or the Netherlands, £2,500 per head," he said.
"So what is it about those children in the Netherlands or the USA that makes them worth more than our Government seems to say?
"It's time to stop the rhetoric I think and start the action on behalf of children and young people."
The government's own education recovery commissioner Sir Kevan Collins said overnight that while “the investments in teaching quality and tutoring announced today offer evidence-based support to a significant number of our children and teachers", he was of the view that "more will be needed to meet the scale of the challenge".
Under the government's plan 6 million, 15-hour tutoring courses would be offered to disadvantaged pupils over the next three years, while 500,000 teachers will be given “world class training”.
But earlier leaks suggest the funding required for the full proposals would amount to £15 billion – while the Treasury has only released £1.4 billion in new funding, following an earlier injection of £1.7 billion.
Labour's shadow education secretary Kate Green suggested the government's approach might be counterproductive.
"Yes more time for small group tutoring and catching up on lost learning, but children can't learn well if they're worried, if they're anxious, if they're not having time to play and develop," she told BBC Breakfast.
"So we're also suggesting support for extra-curricular activities, play, drama, art and so on, and of course in putting in mental health support in schools."
She added: "Children need some time to relax and enjoy life, over the summer and into the new school year we think the important thing is to make sure the fabulous facilities that schools have, the sports fields, the art rooms, the music rooms and so on, can be used for out-of-school activities too."
"So we're talking about school being open for longer but not for lots of extra formal learning, we don't want children doing maths at five and six in the evening when they'
