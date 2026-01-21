Social media ban for under-16s backed by Lords
Peers voted 261 to 150, majority 111, in support of Lord Nash’s amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill.
A ban on social media for under-16s has been backed by the House of Lords following growing calls from campaigners including actor Hugh Grant.
Supporters of the Australian-style ban have argued parents are in “an impossible position” with regard to the online harms their children are being exposed to.
Technology Secretary Liz Kendall announced a three-month consultation this week, which will consider the advantages and disadvantages of a ban, as well as possible overnight curfews and actions to prevent “doom-scrolling”, reporting back in the summer.
However, former schools minister Lord Nash said the consultation simply represents more delay.
The Tory peer argued the evidence is “overwhelming” for a ban, with support ranging from “medical professionals to our police and national intelligence community, from our teachers to hundreds of thousands of parents”.
