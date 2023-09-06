Jump to content

The full list of schools affected by Raac concrete

The list of 147 schools is expected to grow

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Wednesday 06 September 2023 12:36
(Getty Images)

The government has published the full list of schools so far identified to be affected by Raac concrete.

The list, published just 30 minutes before Rishi Sunak faced the Commons, includes 147 schools so far.

But the number of buildings is expected to swell as more assessments are coming out.

Setting NameMitigation as of 04/09/2023Setting PhaseType of Setting
Myatt Garden Primary SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryCommunity school
Seven Mills Primary SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryCommunity school
The Ellen Wilkinson School for GirlsAll pupils in face-to-face educationSecondaryFoundation school
St Ignatius CollegeAll pupils in face-to-face educationSecondaryVoluntary aided school
Welbourne Primary SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryCommunity school
St John Vianney RC Primary SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryVoluntary aided school
Hornsey School for GirlsStart of Term DelayedSecondaryCommunity school
Brandhall Primary SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryCommunity school
St William of York Catholic Primary SchoolStart of Term DelayedPrimaryVoluntary aided school
St Andrew’s CofE Primary School, Over HultonAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryVoluntary aided school
All Saints C of E Primary SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryVoluntary aided school
Abbey Lane Primary SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryCommunity school
Pippins SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryFoundation school
Stanway Fiveways Primary SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryCommunity school
Baynards Primary SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryCommunity school
Great Leighs Primary SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryCommunity school
Henham and Ugley Primary and Nursery SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryCommunity school
Bentfield Primary School and NurseryAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryCommunity school
White Court SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryCommunity school
Beehive Lane Community Primary SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryCommunity school
Eversley Primary SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryCommunity school
Holy Trinity CofE Primary School, Eight Ash Green and AldhamAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryVoluntary controlled school
St Lawrence Church of England Primary School, RowhedgeAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryVoluntary controlled school
Great Tey Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryVoluntary controlled school
Hatfield Peverel St Andrew’s Junior SchoolStart of Term DelayedPrimaryFoundation school
Broomfield Primary SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryFoundation school
Mersea Island SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryFoundation school
CranbourneAll pupils in face-to-face educationSecondaryCommunity school
Markyate Village School and NurseryAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryCommunity school
Widford SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryCommunity school
Palmarsh Primary SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryCommunity school
Birchington Church of England Primary SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryVoluntary controlled school
St James’ Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryVoluntary aided school
St Bartholomew’s Catholic Primary School, SwanleyAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryVoluntary aided school
Bispham Endowed Church of England Primary SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryVoluntary controlled school
Our Lady’s Catholic High SchoolStart of Term DelayedSecondaryVoluntary aided school
Mayflower Primary SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryCommunity school
Parks Primary SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryCommunity school
Donnington Wood Infant School and Nursery CentreAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryCommunity school
Thurston Community CollegeAll pupils in face-to-face educationSecondaryCommunity school
Shawfield Primary SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryCommunity school
St Paul’s Catholic Primary School, Thames DittonAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryVoluntary aided school
PetrocAll pupils in face-to-face education16 plusFurther education
Park View SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationSecondaryCommunity school
Springfield Primary SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryCommunity school
Outwoods Primary SchoolStart of Term DelayedPrimaryCommunity school
Denbigh SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationSecondaryAcademy converter
Sale Grammar SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationSecondaryAcademy converter
The Appleton SchoolMix of face-to-face and remote arrangementsSecondaryAcademy converter
King Ethelbert SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationSecondaryAcademy converter
Holcombe Grammar SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationSecondaryAcademy converter
The Coopers’ Company and Coborn SchoolMix of face-to-face and remote arrangementsSecondaryAcademy converter
Wood Green AcademyMix of face-to-face and remote arrangementsSecondaryAcademy converter
The Honywood Community Science SchoolMix of face-to-face and remote arrangementsSecondaryAcademy converter
The Billericay SchoolMix of face-to-face and remote arrangementsSecondaryAcademy converter
Aston Manor AcademyMix of face-to-face and remote arrangementsSecondaryAcademy converter
Hadleigh High SchoolStart of Term DelayedSecondaryAcademy converter
The Palmer Catholic AcademyAll pupils in face-to-face educationSecondaryAcademy converter
The London Oratory SchoolMix of face-to-face and remote arrangementsSecondaryAcademy converter
Tendring Technology CollegeAll pupils in face-to-face educationSecondaryAcademy converter
East Bergholt High SchoolStart of Term DelayedSecondaryAcademy converter
Hounsdown SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationSecondaryAcademy converter
Thurstable School Sports College and Sixth Form CentreMix of face-to-face and remote arrangementsSecondaryAcademy converter
Corpus Christi Catholic Primary SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryAcademy converter
Waddesdon Church of England SchoolMix of face-to-face and remote arrangementsSecondaryAcademy converter
Wallingford SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationSecondaryAcademy converter
Woodkirk AcademyAll pupils in face-to-face educationSecondaryAcademy converter
Batley Girls High SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationSecondaryAcademy converter
St Clere’s SchoolMix of face-to-face and remote arrangementsSecondaryAcademy converter
Sandbach SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationSecondaryFree schools
Carmel CollegeAll pupils in face-to-face educationSecondaryAcademy converter
Anglo European SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationSecondaryAcademy converter
St Thomas More Catholic School, BlaydonAll pupils in face-to-face educationSecondaryAcademy converter
The Gilberd SchoolMix of face-to-face and remote arrangementsSecondaryAcademy converter
The Thomas Lord Audley SchoolMix of face-to-face and remote arrangementsSecondaryAcademy converter
St Helena SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationSecondaryAcademy converter
East Tilbury Primary SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryAcademy converter
Clacton County High SchoolMix of face-to-face and remote arrangementsSecondaryAcademy converter
White Hall Academy and NurseryAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryAcademy sponsor led
Altrincham CollegeAll pupils in face-to-face educationSecondaryAcademy converter
Cleeve Park SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationSecondaryAcademy converter
Joyce Frankland Academy, NewportAll pupils in face-to-face educationSecondaryAcademy converter
Danetree Primary SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryAcademy converter
The Bromfords SchoolMix of face-to-face and remote arrangementsSecondaryAcademy converter
Royal College Manchester (Seashell Trust)All pupils in face-to-face educationNot applicableSpecial post 16 institution
The Ramsey Academy, HalsteadAll pupils in face-to-face educationSecondaryAcademy sponsor led
Redhill SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationSecondaryAcademy converter
Ark Boulton AcademyStart of Term DelayedSecondaryAcademy sponsor led
Woodville Primary SchoolStart of Term DelayedPrimaryAcademy converter
Holy Trinity Catholic Voluntary AcademyAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryAcademy converter
Thomas Bullock Church of England Primary and Nursery AcademyAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryAcademy sponsor led
Water Lane Primary AcademyStart of Term DelayedPrimaryAcademy sponsor led
Katherine Semar Junior SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryAcademy converter
Katherine Semar Infant SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryAcademy converter
Mistley Norman Church of England Primary SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryAcademy sponsor led
Hatfield Heath Primary SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryAcademy converter
St Thomas More Catholic Comprehensive SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationSecondaryAcademy converter
Godinton Primary SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryAcademy converter
St Francis Catholic Primary School, South AscotAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryAcademy converter
The FitzWimarc SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationSecondaryAcademy converter
Winter Gardens AcademyAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryAcademy sponsor led
Cherry Tree AcademyStart of Term DelayedPrimaryAcademy sponsor led
Prince Albert Junior and Infant SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryAcademy converter
Cockermouth SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationSecondaryAcademy converter
Northampton International AcademyAll pupils in face-to-face educationAll-throughFree schools
St Gregory’s Catholic Science CollegeFully remote learningSecondaryAcademy converter
Bishop Douglass School FinchleyAll pupils in face-to-face educationSecondaryAcademy converter
Lubbins Park Primary AcademyAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryAcademy sponsor led
Scalby SchoolMix of face-to-face and remote arrangementsSecondaryAcademy converter
Arthur Bugler Primary SchoolStart of Term DelayedPrimaryAcademy converter
St Leonard’s Catholic School, DurhamFully remote learningSecondaryAcademy converter
Canon Slade SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationSecondaryAcademy converter
Claydon High SchoolStart of Term DelayedSecondaryAcademy converter
Harlowbury Primary SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryAcademy converter
Kingsdown SchoolStart of Term DelayedNot applicableAcademy special converter
Katherines Primary Academy and NurseryAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryAcademy sponsor led
Sir Thomas Boughey AcademyAll pupils in face-to-face educationSecondaryAcademy converter
Harwich and Dovercourt High SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationSecondaryAcademy sponsor led
Ferryhill SchoolStart of Term DelayedSecondaryAcademy converter
Wyburns Primary SchoolMix of face-to-face and remote arrangementsPrimaryAcademy converter
Jerounds Primary AcademyAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryAcademy sponsor led
Roding Valley High SchoolMix of face-to-face and remote arrangementsSecondaryAcademy converter
Lambourne Primary SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryAcademy converter
Hillhouse CofE Primary SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryAcademy converter
Barnes Farm Junior SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryAcademy converter
St Elizabeth’s Catholic Voluntary AcademyAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryAcademy converter
Hockley Primary SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryAcademy converter
Chipping Ongar Primary SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryAcademy converter
Langney Primary AcademyAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryAcademy converter
St Teresa’s Catholic Primary SchoolStart of Term DelayedPrimaryAcademy converter
St Mary and St John Junior and Infant SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryAcademy sponsor led
St John Catholic Primary SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryAcademy converter
St Anne’s Catholic Primary School, Harlow GreenFully remote learningPrimaryAcademy converter
St Francis’ Catholic Primary SchoolStart of Term DelayedPrimaryAcademy converter
Buckhurst Hill Community Primary SchoolStart of Term DelayedPrimaryAcademy converter
Sunny Bank Primary SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryAcademy sponsor led
St Benet’s Catholic Primary School, OustonFully remote learningPrimaryAcademy converter
St Bede’s Catholic School and Byron Sixth Form CollegeMix of face-to-face and remote arrangementsSecondaryAcademy converter
St Joseph’s Catholic Primary SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryAcademy converter
Wells Park SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationNot applicableAcademy special converter
St James’ Catholic Primary School, HebburnMix of face-to-face and remote arrangementsPrimaryAcademy converter
St John Bosco Catholic Primary School, Town End Farm, SunderlandMix of face-to-face and remote arrangementsPrimaryAcademy converter
St Columba’s Catholic Primary School, WallsendAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryAcademy converter
St John Vianney Catholic Primary School, West DentonAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryAcademy converter
The Holy Family Catholic School, a Voluntary AcademyStart of Term DelayedSecondaryAcademy sponsor led
St Michael’s Catholic SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationAll-throughAcademy converter
Elmstead Primary SchoolAll pupils in face-to-face educationPrimaryAcademy converter

