The full list of schools affected by Raac concrete

The government has published the full list of schools so far identified to be affected by Raac concrete.

The list, published just 30 minutes before Rishi Sunak faced the Commons, includes 147 schools so far.

But the number of buildings is expected to swell as more assessments are coming out.