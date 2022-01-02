Schools can switch to online lessons if they have shortage of teachers, education secretary says
Schools in England have been given the go-ahead to send pupils home and return to online teaching, if they have a critical shortage of teachers.
The advice comes in an open letter from Nadhim Zahawi, the education secretary – one day after he announced the return of mask-wearing in secondary school classes.
Teaching “remotely” will be considered acceptable “if operational challenges caused by workforce shortages make delivery of face-to-face teaching impossible”, Mr Zahawi writes.
“This should only be on a short-term measure and settings should return to full-time in-person attendance for all pupils as soon as practicable,” the letter adds.
In universities, face-to-face learning is “what students want and expect”, Mr Zahawi writes, adding: “We expect face-to-face teaching to continue.”
