UK Government to block Scottish gender bill

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The UK government is to block a controversial Scottish bill designed to make it easier for people to legally change their gender.

Rishi Sunak’s administration warned the Bill would have a “chilling” effect on single-sex spaces, including schools, and an adverse on other protections such as equal pay.

Different gender recognition regimes north and south of the border would also risk ”more fraudulent or bad faith applications”.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon attacked the move as a “full-frontal attack on our democratically elected Scottish Parliament”.

She vowed her government would defend its legislation, warning “if this Westminster veto succeeds, it will be first of many.”

The Scottish government is likely to mount a legal challenge in response.

It is the first time ministers have used what is known as a Section 35 order, which stops a Scottish bill from becoming law.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said that those going through the process to change their legal sex “deserve our respect, support and understanding”.

He insisted his decision was “about the legislation’s consequences for the operation of GB-wide equalities protections and other reserved matters”.

He added: “I have not taken this decision lightly. The Bill would have a significant impact on, amongst other things, GB-wide equalities matters in Scotland, England and Wales. I have concluded, therefore, that this is the necessary and correct course of action.

“If the Scottish Government chooses to bring an amended Bill back for reconsideration in the Scottish Parliament, I hope we can work together to find a constructive way forward that both respects devolution and the operation of UK Parliament legislation.”

Not all Conservative politicians back the government’s move.

Scottish Tory MSP Jamie Greene recently wrote to Mr Sunak to urge him not to intervene.

In a letter he wrote that the move “would be a gift to proponents of independence who may accuse us of tearing up the devolution settlement” and said that the government should “not treat trans people as a political football.”

Three Tory MSPs to vote for the bill back in December.

At the weekend Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also waded into the row as he said 16-year-olds should not be able to legally change their gender.

The new law would allow people as young as 16 to obtain a gender recognition certificate without the need for a medical diagnosis.

It would also cut the amount of time they were required to live in the other gender before making the change from two years to three months.

Labour MSPs voted in favour of the Bill.

But he pledged to remove the "indignities" trans people face in the current system.

He said: "There are a small number of people who don't identify with the gender that they're born into. There is a process that they can go through at the moment.

"There are indignities in that process that I think could be improved through modernising the legislation, but what I don't want to get drawn into is the usual, toxic political football that this always seems to become." Scottish Labour politician Monica Lennon described the UK Government’s decision as “shameful”. The MSP for Central Scotland said the decision had been “made for cynical political reasons”.

Ms Lennon added: “A bad day for democracy, devolution and for human rights.

“Anyone thinking the Tories care about women’s rights or the interests of LGBTQ people is deluding themselves.”