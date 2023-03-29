Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch as Humza Yousaf is sworn in as Scotland’s first minister on Wednesday 29 March.

The ceremony at the Court of Session in Edinburgh saw the 37-year-old make his statutory declarations, after which he will be granted his official title of first minister and Keeper of the Scottish Seal.

Mr Yousaf won a leadership contest to replace Nicola Sturgeon after she spent more than eight years in the role.

He will become the youngest person to hold the post and has made history as the first from a minority ethnic background to be appointed to the position.

“No matter what anyone says, no matter who you are, whether Scotland has been your home for a day or for 10 generations, no matter your ethnicity, no matter your gender, no matter your religion, no matter your sexual orientation, your transgender identity or disability, this is your home and don’t let anyone ever tell you that you do not belong,” Mr Yousaf said, after becoming the Scottish National Party’s new leader.

