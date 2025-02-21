Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A candidate for the Alba Party’s deputy leadership has said he and Alex Salmond planned a new Scottish town called Independence.

Chris McEleny said he and the former first minister shared a “vision for a new Scottish town”.

Alba is currently choosing a new leader following the death of Mr Salmond at a conference in North Macedonia last October.

Its sole MSP Ash Regan and former MP Kenny MacAskill are both vying for the leadership position ahead of a conference in March.

Mr McEleny is Alba’s general secretary, though he was suspended earlier this month over claims of “gross misconduct”.

He has emphasised his close links with Mr Salmond, who launched the pro-independence party as a rival to the SNP in 2021.

Mr McEleny said: “Alex Salmond and I had a vision for a new Scottish town and we could think of no better name than Independence.

“Scotland has an abundance of renewable energy potential. At the moment the Westminster plan is to cable most of that energy south with no benefit to Scotland.

“What we should be doing is using that energy to attract the industries of today and tomorrow to Scotland by using the incentive of cheaper energy anywhere else in Europe.

“Such an influx of highly skilled jobs would require the industries, the labour force and the infrastructure to all be mutually beneficial to each other – that is why a new town would make sense.

“A new Scottish town has not been designated since not long after the Second World War, now is the right time to begin a discussion to make a town called Independence a reality.”