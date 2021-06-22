Scotland lockdown easing delayed by three weeks, Sturgeon announces

Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed a three-week delay to easing of Covid restrictions across Scotland, as she said no part of the country will change level next week.

Last week, the Scottish first minister indicated she would postpone the relaxation, saying it was “unlikely” that any area would see measures eased on 28 June — the date it had been hoped all of Scotland would move into Level 0 restrictions.

This level, the lowest in the five-tier system north of the border, is only currently in place in the island authorities of Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles, with all mainland areas having either Level 1 or Level 2 restrictions applied.

It comes after Boris Johnson delayed the lifting of all remaining restrictions in England — postponing the final stage in the government’s roadmap until 19 July — due to concerns over the spread of the Delta variant first detected in India.

Updating MSPs at Holyrood, Ms Sturgeon said “caution” was still required, telling the Scottish parliament the number of new Covid cases had increased by 40 per cent on the previous week.

“No part of the country will change Covid level next week,” she said. “Apart from some minor amendments, restrictions in all parts of the country, from Monday, will be unchanged.”

She said the next scheduled review date will by 19 July, adding: “At the moment the high number of Covid cases being recorded is a significant consideration.

More follows