Watch live as Nicola Sturgeon delivers a speech at London’s RSA House during her final public event as Scotland’s first minister.

Ms Sturgeon announced on 15 February that she was resigning from the role as leader of the Scottish National Party after more than eight years.

While she is remaining in office until her successor was elected, she said last month she knew “in my head and in my heart” that it was the right time to step down.

Ms Sturgeon is expected to use her keynote speech at Royal Society of Arts on Monday (20 March) to reflect on her time as Scotland’s first minister, and outline some of the leadership lessons she has learned.

Her speech will be followed by an audience Q&A session.

