Scotland will vaccinate teens as quickly as possible if move gets green light, Sturgeon says

The Scottish government will move as quickly as possible to inoculate teenagers if the measure is recommended by the UK’s official vaccination body, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

Scotland’s first minister said last week that her heart sang after the announcement the Pfizer jab had been had declared safe for use in younger people by the regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

She told the Scottish Parliament her government would not hesitate if the jabs received the backing of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

"It is vital that we rely on expert advice in all of our vaccination decisions," she said.

"However, vaccination may well be an important way of giving children greater protection, minimising any further disruption to schooling, and further reducing community transmission of the virus.”

The SNP leader also praised what she said were remarkable vaccination figures north of the border, even as she warned Scotland’s position was still “fragile”.

The latest figures show Scotland recorded 695 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, but no deaths.

Nearly three quarters of Scotland’s adults have now received a first dose of the vaccine and more than half have received two doses.

But coronavirus cases are rising, with an increase of around 50 per cent in the last week.

Because of the uncertain picture Ms Sturgeon said there would be no immediate changes to coronavirus restrictions in Scotland.

But she said the vaccination programme may be reducing the proportion of people who require hospital treatment.

"So… our position is still fragile. Case numbers are higher than we would like. The virus does still cause serious health harm. And, of course, it still has the potential to put pressure on our health service.

"That is why we must continue to assess the data carefully, as we make decisions about whether and when to ease restrictions further,” she said.

"But on the upside - and I want to stress I think it is a very significant upside - the vaccines do appear to be doing their jobs, and that should give us all firm grounds for optimism."