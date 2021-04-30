S

cottish voters are now counting down the hours until the crucial parliamentary election which could determine whether there will be another referendum on Scottish independence.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon is determined to secure a second referendum – promising to hold a “legal” vote on a breakaway if a majority of pro-independence MSPs are returned to Holyrood on 6 May.

But if the SNP remains only the largest party, and fails to land a majority, it would allow Boris Johnson and the union-backing parties to argue that nothing substantial had changed to merit indyref2.

Ms Sturgeon has claimed she would reject rival Alex Salmond’s call to make demands on No 10 immediately after the contest – saying it was not necessary “right at this moment,” with the Covid crisis looming so large.

But if the SNP emerges triumphant and there’s a “super majority” for separation, can she really hold off for long? How might Downing Street respond to a SNP majority? And what’s at stake for the union-backing parties – how should they manage the post-election period?

