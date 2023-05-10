Homelessness surges while government drags feet on scrapping no-fault evictions

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox
The number of people being made homeless by landlords issuing no-fault eviction notices surged last year while the government drags its feet on banning the practice, new official figures show.
The plan to abolish so-called Section 21 evictions was first announced over four years ago by prime minister Theresa May – but ministers have yet to even publish legislation for MPs to vote on.
Now new figures published by the government on Wednesday show 24,060 households were threatened with homelessness in England as a result of a Section 21 notice in 2022 – 50 per cent higher than in 2021.
In total 290,330 households faced homelessness in 2022, up 6 per cent compared to the year before.
Under the ‘no-fault’ eviction notices a landlord can ask a tenant to leave with just two months' notice and without having to give any reason for doing so.
The government says its upcoming Renters’ Reform Bill will scrap the sweeping powers, but it is yet to materialise.
"As a tenant, you have no right to say anything. I’m being kicked out of my home of 15 years for complaining after getting nowhere trying to get problems in the property fixed," said Anna, 44, who was served a Section 21 notice by her letting agent in March 2022 after complaining about disrepair in her privately rented home.
Anna has lived in the Manchester property with her adult daughter for 15 years, works part-time, and is struggling to find elsewhere to rent.
"I’ve always paid my rent on time. I’ve tried to make this place a home, not just a house we rent. But now we’re going to end up on the streets just because we asked for a broken shower that left us with no hot water for a week to be repaired.
“Every time I call to enquire about a new place letting agents ask whether you claim benefits or have a guarantor. And every time I just have the door slammed in my face. If we can’t rent somewhere else, then it leaves us with no other option but the streets. I’m worried, can’t sleep and don’t feel I can cry anymore.
"Landlords have all the power, and this isn’t right. There are plenty of people in a similar situation to me and the government isn’t doing enough to help us.”
Polly Neate, chief executive of housing charity Shelter, said renters could not wait any longer and urged the governemnt to keep its promise on banning the eviction power.
“For too long struggling private tenants have been trapped in an insecure and unstable private rented sector with the constant worry of being one no-fault eviction notice away from homelessness," she said.
“Every day our frontline services hear from desperate families who are facing the very real prospect of homelessness after an eviction. The cost of living crisis coupled with paying through the nose for insecurity and disrepair in the private rented sector where competition for rentals is fierce means that there are little to no options for tenants who are forced out of their homes."
Ministers last year published a white paper with an outline of their plans, which were criticised by campaigners for containing too many loopholes.
Under those plans, landlords could use an exemption intended to allow them to personally move back into a property, but then re-let it just three months later. Unaffordable in-tenancy rent rises would also be permitted that could effectively force families to leave.
A spokesperson for the government’s communities department said: “Over 600,000 households have been prevented from becoming homeless or supported into settled accommodation since 2018 but we know there is more to be done to help families at risk of losing their homes.
“We are giving councils £1 billion through the Homelessness Prevention Grant over three years, to help them prevent and tackle homelessness targeted in areas where it is needed most.
“This is on top of £26 billion cost-of-living support this year – helping those most in need. Local authorities have a duty to ensure no family is without a roof over their head and temporary accommodation plays an important role in this.
“Our forthcoming renters’ reforms will deliver a fairer, more secure, and higher quality private rented sector, reducing the risk of tenants becoming homeless.”
