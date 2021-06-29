Senior executives can leave self-isolation if work benefits UK economically, government announces

Senior executives are to be allowed to leave self-isolation if their work is likely to be of significant economic benefit to the UK, the government has announced.

But the change in the rules was almost immediately condemned amid claims it represented “one rule for the rich and another for the rest”.

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner described the move as an “offensive slap in the face” for the lowest paid workers, who she said had got the country though the coronavirus crisis.

The new policy comes as the UK faces a surge in cases in the Delta variant of Covid-19 first identified in India.

Yesterday the UK reported the highest daily rise in cases since January 30, with another 22,868 confirmed.

An update published on the gov.uk website says that “eligible senior executives can again leave self-isolation if they are undertaking business activities which are likely to be of significant economic benefit to the UK”.

It adds: “You must tell the government if you wish to use this exemption.” Only those who receive written permission from the government will be allowed to use the exemption.

The mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said the change was the “wrong move at the wrong time. It can’t be one rule for the rich and another for the rest.”

Ms Rayner said: “Sorry for the unparliamentary language but this just takes the pi**.It is the lowest paid working people who have got our country through this crisis, risking their lives on the frontline. This is an offensive slap in the face for them and shows this government’s true colours.”

Even Conservatives were critical. Nick Timothy, Theresa May’s former adviser, said: “It’s time to get back to normal for everyone, not just elites.”