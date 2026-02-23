Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ministers will dramatically cut the number of children with special educational needs and disabilities (Send) who are given the highest level of support under highly-anticipated reforms announced by the education secretary.

An estimated 270,000 fewer young people will be awarded education, health and care plans (EHCPs) by 2035, a drop of more than 40 per cent on current projections, as the government tackles a spiralling system it says is not working for children and parents and has led to multi-billion pound black holes in council budgets.

At the same time as reserving ECHPs for the most complex cases, more children will be given support in school.

open image in gallery Education secretary Bridget Phillipson said the current system ‘designed 10 years ago for a small number of children is now broken’ ( PA )

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson said the current system “designed 10 years ago for a small number of children is now broken. Parents end up fighting tooth and nail for entitlements on paper that don’t see them getting additional support. Children’s educations and lives have suffered.

“Today’s plans will take children with Send from sidelined and excluded to seen, heard and included. Every child will get the brilliant support they deserve, when they need it, as routine and without a fight.”

But there have already been fears within government the changes could trigger a backlash from parents and Labour MPs.

The children's commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza has called on the government to confirm no child will lose their EHCP.

According to official modelling, the number of EHCPs are forecast to fall rapidly after the new system is introduced, from a high of almost 8 per cent of pupils in 2029-30 to less than 5 per cent by 2034-35.

At the moment parents face long waits to access support for their children, in part because the number of EHCPs issued has soared in recent years. There were 638,745 last January, up from 353,995 in 2019. The rise has led to spiralling costs for councils and large deficits.

Ministers have committed an extra £4bn to the proposed new system.

Under the plans, children who are currently in year three or above will keep their EHCP until at least age 16. Those in year two or below will be reassessed when they transition to year seven.

At the same time millions will be given new individual support plans (ISPs), a lesser set of measures, in agreement with their school.

ISPs will have multiple tiers of support and children will not need to have a diagnosis to access them.

Those with the most complex needs will still have EHCPs, ministers insist.

open image in gallery Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson have backed education reforms (Toby Shepheard/PA) ( PA Wire )

There will also be no changes until at least September 2030, after the next general election.

The government has also made clear that no child with a special school place when the reforms start being introduced in 2029 will lose it.

At the weekend, five former education secretaries urged Labour MPs to back the reform plans.

However, Conservative shadow education secretary Laura Trott has said her party would "oppose any support being withdrawn".

open image in gallery Shadow education secretary Laura Trott has said her party would "oppose any support being withdrawn" (Maja Smiejkowska/PA) ( PA Wire )

Under the extra cash, mainstream schools, colleges and early years providers will get £1.6 billion over three years to help them provide support to Send children.

Another £1.8 billion over three years will be used to create a bank of specialists, such as Send teachers and speech and language therapists, in every area.

but NASUWT general secretary Matt Wrack said the idea that Send provision could be adequately overhauled with "this low level of funding" was "ridiculous".

The DfE has also already announced it will spend £200 million to give all teachers training in supporting children with Send and £3 billion funding will go towards creating about 50,000 new school places for Send children, some of which will be in mainstream schools.