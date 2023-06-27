Westminster sleaze: All the MPs embroiled in sexual misconduct scandals in parliament

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tory officials have said they will not investigate whether a Conservative mayoral hopeful sexually assaulted a TV producer in Downing Street.

The allegations against Daniel Korski are far from unusual in Westminster. Below is a list of MPs who have found themselves embroiled in allegations of sexual misconduct in recent years.

Geraint Davies – Labour

The MP for Swansea West has had the whip suspended following a report of "multiple incidents of inappropriate behaviour" towards junior female colleagues. The Politico website reported that many of the alleged incidents took place on the parliamentary estate.

Imran Ahmad Khan – Conservatives

The disgraced Wakefield MP was jailed in May 2022 for 18 months after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a teenager at a party in 2008, before he became an MP. He was released in February this year.

Neil Parish – Conservative

The Tiverton and Honinton MP says he accidentally watched pornography on his phone while browsing for tractors, before doing so again, this time deliberately, in the Commons chamber. He resigned and his seat was taken by the Lib Dems.

Mike Hill – Labour

The former Hartlepool MP was found to have repeatedly sexually assaulted and harassed a parliamentary staff member by an employment tribunal in 2021. He quit the Commons in March 2021 and the Conservative won his seat.

Andrew Griffiths – Conservative

The former business minister and MP for Burton was found to have raped and physically abused his wife by a family court judge in 2021. He had resigned as an MP in 2018 after allegedly bombarding two women constituents with messages.

Charlie Elphicke – Conservative

The ex Tory MP for Dover was jailed for two years in September 2020 after being found guilty of three counts of sexual assault. His former wife had taken his place as the MP for Dover at the 2019 election.

Rob Roberts – Conservative

Conservative MP Rob Roberts lost the Tory whip and now sits as an independent after an independent report found he made repeated and unwanted sexual advances towards a member of staff.

Chris Pincher – Conservative

Tory whip Chris Pincher resigned from his government role after allegations that he had groped two people while drunk. Now sitting as an independent, he remains an MP –though he has said he will not stand at the next election. Boris Johnson's handling of the scandal is widely regarded as one of the triggers that ended his government.