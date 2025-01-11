Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump will not force the UK take back former citizens who left the country to fight for Islamic State (also known as ISIS), his incoming counter terrorism adviser has confirmed.

Sebastian Gorka, who is due to start his second spell in the White House assisting national security adviser Mike Waltz, had been accused of threatening to force Keir Starmer to take back former ISIS terrorists including Shamima Begum.

Begum, who left her home in east London to join ISIS with two friends in February 2015, had her UK citizen revoked by former home secretary Sajid Javid and has been denied the right to return following legal challenges.

Shamima Begum fled the UK to join the so-called Islamic State terror group in Syria aged 15 (PA) ( PA Archive )

It had been claimed that Gorka had said the UK government must honour its “commitment” to the international fight against Isis by taking back dozens of Britons in limbo in northeast Syria.

But in a statement first published inThe Daily Express, Mr Gorka said: “I will not tell Prime Minister Keir Starmer, or any other of America’s allies what they should or should not do with their own citizens. However, protecting the innocent and fighting evil is an objective every decent person should agree with.”

He said he had been asked by The Times: “Should the UK be forced to accept them back [British ISIS prisoners] and put them on trial considering how volatile the situation is in northeastern Syria since the fall of Assad?”

His response was: “Any nation which wishes to be seen to be a serious ally and friend of the most powerful nation in the world should act in a fashion that reflects that serious commitment.”

The row has blown up in the UK with Labour foreign secretary David Lammy and Tory leader Kemi Badenoch stating neither would agree to Begum being allowed back in the country.

However, Nigel Farage told ITV that if the UK’s leading ally asked them to take Begum back then the UK might have to do it, although he restated his opposition to the proposal.

The comment led to criticism from within his own party from some who thought he was too willing to do what Trump asked and a public attack from Ms Badenoch.

Posting on X, Ms Badenoch said: “A Conservative government led by me will never take back terrorists like Shamima Begum who have been stripped of their citizenship. Actions must have consequences or there is no deterrent.

“Citizenship means committing to a country and wanting its success. It’s not an international travel document for crime tourism.”

But following, Gorka’s clarification, Farage told The Independent: “If Britain’s biggest ally does not want us to take Begum back then we definitely should not be doing it. I never supported the idea in the first place.”