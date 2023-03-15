Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An adviser for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) has suggested sheep should be banned by all UK farms.

Ben Goldsmith, brother of former Conservative MP Zac Goldsmith, said sheep are “the principal obstacle standing in the way of meaningful nature recovery in Britain’s national parks and other agriculturally marginal landscapes”.

Mr Goldsmith, 42, claimed that large parts of Britain are largely “trees and scrub”, while the UK is “impoverished of wildflowers, birdsong, wildlife” due to the “forensic grazing by tens of millions of sheep.”

“The sheep have got to go”, he said in a Tweet on Tuesday.

Ben Goldsmith (Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images)

He continued that sheep are to blame for objection to the reintroduction of lynx and wolves.

“Sheep have a brutal impact on the hydrology of our landscapes, compacting the soil and expunging vegetation, thereby making soil erosion, flooding and seasonal drought ever more frequent and ever more severe and costing the country billions each year.

“Sheep are not native to Britain. They come from the arid hills of Asia Minor. They must suffer terribly soaked through and exposed on our windy, wet hillsides year-round. The fact that even English acorns are toxic to sheep says it all.”

The number of sheep and lambs in England increased by 2.0%, to just over 14.9 million in 2022, according to government statistics.

The post divided opinion, with one Twitter user replying: “That is a load of nonsense. Agricultural history would strongly disagree with you”.

Another user described the post as “very out of touch”.

While another said: “Britons certainly do eat lots of lamb! Coming from near the Lake District and being a frequent visitor to Wales I can vouch for the fact that both the meat and the wool is not only crucial to the local economy but very much in demand by both locals and visitors.”

Mr Goldsmith, who is CEO of investment firm Menhaden, also claimed: “Britons don’t eat much lamb or mutton. So why are our landscapes stuffed with sheep?”.

He said sheep farming is, in economic terms, “hopelessly non-viable” and “propped up solely with taxpayer subsidies”.

Mr Goldsmith said he does not buy lamb or mutton any more, claiming: “It’s not right. If people want to keep sheep, of course that’s their absolute right, but they should not be subsidised with public money for doing so.”

He described the importance of sheep farming to national food security as “nonsense”.

“There’s a strong argument to suggest that, if you take into account winter feed and the negative hydrological impact on more productive farmland further down the catchments, much sheep farming is likely to be *net negative* in terms of actual food production”, he said.

The UK’s annual per capita lamb consumption is 4.7kg, according to the OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook for 2016, compared to the largest per capita consumer Mongolia, with 45.1 kg.