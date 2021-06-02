The coronavirus catch-up tsar Sir Kevan Collins has resigned after school leaders labelled a funding package to aid the recovery from the Covid pandemic as “pitiful”, in a major blow to Boris Johnson.

It comes after the government announced an extra £1.4 billion to alleviate the impact of the crisis on children, but the funding — amounting to £50 per pupil — was denounced by school leaders, education unions and opposition MPs.

Shortly after the package was unveiled, Sir Kevan, who was reported to have called for £15 billion worth of funding and 100 extra hours of teaching per pupil, was on the brink of resignation after his proposals were rejected.

And in a statement published on Wednesday evening the government adviser – appointed in February to “ensure children and young people can recover lost learning” caused by the Covid crisis – announced he had quit the post.

In a withering statement, Sir Kevan said: “A half-hearted approach risks failing hundreds of thousands of pupils.

“The support announced by the government so far does not come close to meeting the scale of the challenge and is why I have no option but to resign from my post”.

He added that the package of support “falls far short of what is needed” as he warned that it is “too narrow, too small and will be delivered too slowly.”

“The average primary school will directly receive just £6,000 per year, equivalent to £22 per child. Not enough is being done to help vulnerable pupils, children in the early years or 16- to 19-year-olds,” Sir Kevan said.

In a separate resignation letter published by the TES, Sir Kevan, who met with the prime minister last week, said: “I told you that I do not believe it will be possible to deliver a successful recovery without significantly greater support than the government has, to date, indicate it intends to provide.”

In response to the letter, Geoff Barton, the general secretary of the Association of Schools and College Leaders, said he was “not surprised” by Sir Kevan’s decision, suggesting the government’s package “clearly falls a long way short of what he had in mind”.

He added: “We know that Sir Kevan had much bolder and broader plans but that these required substantially more investment than the government was willing to provide. He’s tried his hardest on behalf of children and young people, but, in the final analysis, the political will just wasn’t there to support him.

“Sir Kevan has huge credibility across the teaching profession and across government. We hope that this episode will focus the mind of ministers on the need to match their recovery rhetoric with action.

“Certainly, we will not let this matter rest and will continue to press for a more substantial and ambitious recovery package from the government. It is what our children need and deserve.”

Kate Green, the shadow education secretary, said the decision was a “demanding indictment of the Conservatives’ education catch-up plan”.

“He was brought in by Boris Johnson because of his experience and expertise in education, but the government have thrown out his ideas as soon as it came to stumping up the money needed to deliver them,” she added.

A No 10 spokesperson said: “The prime minister is hugely grateful to Sir Kevan for his work in helping pupils catch up and recover from the effects of the pandemic.

“The government will continue will continue to focus on education recovery and making sure no child is left behind with their learning, with over £3 billion committed for catch up so far.”