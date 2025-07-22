Labour announce plans to build £38bn Sizewell C nuclear plant

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The government has announced the construction of the Sizewell C nuclear power plant in Suffolk will cost around £38 billion, with it being the biggest equity shareholder in the project.

Energy secretary Ed Miliband has signed off on the final investment decision for the development, with the UK government investing a 44.9 per cent stake.

New Sizewell C investors include La Caisse with 20 per cent, Centrica with 15 per cent, and Amber Infrastructure with an initial 7.6 per cent.

It comes alongside French energy giant EDF announcing earlier this month it was taking a 12.5 per cent stake – lower than its previously stated 16.2 per cent ownership.

open image in gallery A general view of main generator 1, at the Sizewell nuclear power plant in Suffolk (James Manning/PA) ( PA Archive )

The nuclear plant is expected to deliver clean power to the equivalent of six million homes and help save £2bn a year in electricity savings once operational.

Rachel Reeves, the chancellor, said the multibillion-pound investment was “a powerful endorsement of the UK as the best place to do business and as a global hub for nuclear energy”.

“Delivering next generation, publicly owned clean power is vital to our energy security and growth, which is why we backed Sizewell C. This investment will create thousands of good quality jobs and boost the local economy as we deliver on our plan for change,” she said.

The government’s statement said the deal ended an “era of dithering and delay” to give Sizewell C the go-ahead, which will support 10,000 jobs once operational.

Mr Miliband said: “It is time to do big things and build big projects in this country again- and today we announce an investment that will provide clean, homegrown power to millions of homes for generations to come.

“This government is making the investment needed to deliver a new golden age of nuclear, so we can end delays and free us from the ravages of the global fossil fuel markets to bring bills down for good.”

Chris O’Shea, Centrica’s chief executive, said Sizewell C was a “compelling investment for our shareholders and the country as a whole”.

“This isn’t just an investment in a new power station – it’s an investment in Britain’s energy independence, our net zero journey, and thousands of high-quality jobs across the country,” he added.

