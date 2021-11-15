The Conservatives have again rejected a watchdog’s call for Boris Johnson to be stripped of the power to decide whether ministers are investigated for sleaze, despite rising public anger.

The independent committee on standards in public life made the recommendation – followed by a startling warning that Britain risk slipping into becoming “a corrupt country”.

It followed Mr Johnson’s refusal to allow investigations of Robert Jenrick and Matt Hancock, a controversy then fuelled by the botched attempt to fix anti-sleaze rules to clear Owen Paterson.

But, despite the backlash and the Tories’ slump in the polls, the party chair Oliver Dowden indicated there would be no rethink in Downing Street.

“It has been the case in the past, and will continue to be the case, that the prime minister has discussions with the independent advisor to determine whether to conduct those investigations,” Mr Dowden.

It is a “basic principle” that the “prime minister ultimately has to be able to decide who is in his cabinet,”, the party chair argued.

Mr Dowden also rejected the warning by Jonathan Evans, the head of the committee, of a slide into corruption, insisting: “I think we are an exceptionally long way from that.”

He also defended reopening the hunt for a chair of the media regulator Ofcom – in what is widely seen as an attempt to secure the job for former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre- insisting only a “very small field” of eligible candidates had come forward.

more follows