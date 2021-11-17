Boris Johnson’s plan to ban MPs from taking paid jobs as parliamentary consultants or advisers have been passed by the House of Commons.

MPs initially defeated a Labour motion to outlaw the jobs, by 282 votes to 231 after a day dominated by the fallout from the sleaze row sparked by the prime minister’s botched attempt to defend a former Tory MP from punishment for lobbying.

But in a second vote, Mr Johnson’s alternative plan on second jobs was passed by 297-0, with Labour abstaining.

Downing Street says that the PM’s scheme is tougher because it calls for a ban not only on parliamentary consultancy, strategy and advice work, but also jobs which take up too much of MPs’ time for them to serve their consituents properly.

But Labour insists that it represents a “watering down” of Keir Starmer’s proposals because it does not guarantee parliamentary time to enact any reforms to the standards system.

A government spokesperson said: “The House of Commons has tonight voted to update the Code of Conduct for MPs.

“This means that MPs will be banned from acting as paid political consultants or lobbyists and that MPs are always prioritising their constituents.

“This will strengthen our parliamentary system and we will work on a cross-party basis to achieve this.”